The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) has initiated a sanctioning proceeding against Banco Sabadell, Banco Santander, CaixaBank, and Bankia (which is now integrated into CaixaBank after the merger of both entities), for possible restrictive practices of competition in the commercialization of ICO COVID guarantee lines. These guarantees were authorized last year, in the worst of the pandemic, by the Ministry of Economy to facilitate access to credit and liquidity for companies and the self-employed. These credits tried to mitigate the economic and social impact of covid-19.

The CNMC is investigating the link to different products that these banks would have required as a condition for clients to be able to access the ICO COVID guarantee lines. The most frequent case, among those denounced and detected, has been the requirement that the client who wanted a loan with endorsement had to take out bank insurance, one of the most profitable products for entities.

In addition, the CNMV is analyzing the use of credits as a mechanism to restructure pre-existing financial debts. This mechanism consists of canceling a previous debt that the company has 100% with the bank, which is delinquent, and another credit is granted in which, taking advantage of the conditions of the guarantees, 80% of the risk is assumed by the ICO . It is striking that those involved are the largest banks in the sector, with the exception of BBVA, after the supervisor warned of the irregularity of this abusive practice in the midst of the pandemic.

The behaviors analyzed originate from certain information that the CNMC received through its complaints mailbox. By the end of 2020, the CNMC has already indicated that it had detected the existence of a series of actions that could violate competition regulations.

First complaints on social networks

Competition cited in particular the linking of cross-products when marketing ICO COVID loans (among others, insurance, alarm services or the purchase of televisions), the use of such credits as a mechanism to restructure pre-existing financial products, as well as the payment of initial expenses by the beneficiaries of the credits, prior to the disbursement of the funds corresponding to the credits granted.

The first complaints arose through social networks. Business owners and freelancers recorded videos telling their cases about the demands they received in one or another bank office. CaixaBank was the one that appeared in the most videos; the entity affirmed that they had been specific cases and that they had been cut radically. The Spanish Banking Association (AEB) stated the same emphatically about other cases, although it has been seen that this was not always the case. The complaints continued to be made and the Bank of Spain had to intervene to warn that they would be harsh with those who carried out these practices.

Since then, April 2020, the CNMC has carried out investigations into the complaints filed. Now, after the analysis carried out, the CNMC considers that the actions of the investigated banks would deviate from the good faith required of companies in their relationships with customers.

“Falsification of free competition”

The public body considers that the practices of these four entities “could have altered the economic behavior of consumers who came to these entities to subscribe for ICO credits.” And he adds: “All this could represent a distortion of free competition and would have affected the public interest.”

The Commission reaches this conclusion after a thorough investigation and gathering proven cases from Santander, Sabadell, CaixaBank and Bankia. CNMV technicians act as in an investigation of a judicial case. Now the evidence will be analyzed to assess them and decide if any sanction is applied to them.

Together with the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), aimed at maintaining jobs, the ICO guarantees, to guarantee liquidity to companies, were the star measure with which the Government faced the economic crisis caused by confinement in the worst of the pandemic. The Government approved a line of 100,000 million euros in State guarantees through a decree law in March 2017. The line was managed by the ICO through financial entities that granted financing to companies and the self-employed to mitigate the economic effects of the covid-19, guaranteeing liquidity and covering the working capital needs of the self-employed, SMEs and companies.

Once the file is initiated to investigate possible abuses, the CNMC opens a maximum period of 18 months for the investigation of the file and for its resolution by the CNMC, without the initiation of this file prejudging the final result of the investigation.