The National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) has initiated an ex officio investigation into “the significant increases” in prices in the electricity and gas markets that are being recorded in the first days of 2021, compared to those registered in the previous weeks. According to the agency, all this occurs “in a scenario of growing demand for gas and electricity caused by a cold storm unprecedented in recent decades in Spain.”

The CNMC is responsible for supervising the proper functioning of these energy markets and for guaranteeing the existence of a competitive behavior on the part of the different agents that intervene in said markets, in accordance with Law 3/2013, of June 4, which entailed its creation. The investigation that now begins, as has occurred in the previous increases that occurred in 2013 and 2017, is part of its supervisory work, and as it does on a regular basis, “the CNMC is analyzing the results of the last days and the energy context in which they are being produced in order to determine whether it is necessary to carry out any type of action within the scope of their competences ”.

In this sense, the body chaired by Cani Fernández decided in the first investigation it carried out in 2013 to sanction Iberdrola for maintaining water in its hydroelectric plants in November of that year, which in its opinion allowed it to benefit from the Cesur auction (the old auction method to determine the price of energy). Precisely, this system was changed by the PP Government as a result of this episode for the current system. The fine, which amounted to 25.5 million euros, was appealed by Iberdrola, which has always denied the accusations, and is pending before the National Court.

Likewise, in the investigation it opened in 2017, the CNMC fined Endesa and Naturgy for unjustifiably raising the prices of electricity production in some of their combined cycle plants between the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017, when another cold wave throughout Europe and a third of French nuclear power plants were in technical shutdown. The fines, in this case, were 5.8 million for Endesa and 19.5 for Naturgy, which were also appealed before the National Court.

In those cases, the CNMC was governed by José María Marín Quemada, who was relieved at the end of his term. For this reason, it is the first hot potato that his substitute, Cani Fernández, has in his hand, as does the agency’s new Energy Director, María Jesús Martín. The research focuses on determining whether the space in which offers and demands are married in the pool it could be manipulated by the producers.