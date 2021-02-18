A passenger at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport in early February. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has agreed to freeze in 2021 the airport charges that Aena charges airlines for the different services it provides in its airport network (attention on runways, terminals, gateways, aircraft parking , security, etc.), and that companies then charge passengers on tickets.

The rates are regulated by the Airport Regulation Document (DORA) for the five-year period 2017-2021, approved by the Government in January 2017, which established a reduction in airport rates of 11% for that entire five-year period , equivalent to an average annual reduction of 2.2%. However, the decrease for each year is calculated based on the actual costs of previous years, which may cause it to be lower or to freeze.

In this case, the CNMC, coinciding with the proposal of Aena and the airlines, has decided to freeze them taking into account the impact of covid-19 on air traffic, which has caused a decrease in passengers of 72.4% in 2020.

The regulator opens the door so that the income via fees that Aena has stopped entering can be recovered in the so-called DORA 2, the program in which the company’s rate path for the period 2022-2026 will be set based on its investments , although this document is in the negotiation phase.

Basic airport services are conditioned by a maximum annual income per passenger (IMAP) to which the operator can aspire. Its setting is based on the recovery of the operating cost and a remuneration of the assets that provide these services (through the cost of capital). Updating parameters are applied to IMAP that establish the adjusted maximum annual income (IMAAJ).

The supervisory resolution on airport rates applicable by Aena in 2021, which will come into effect in March of this year, determines an IMAAJ of 10.27 euros per passenger. The company chaired by Maurici Lucena plans to register 137 million passengers this year, so that revenues would be around 1,400 million euros.

The CNMC also recalled this Thursday in a note that during 2019 Aena recorded a surplus in its regulated activities of more than 280 million euros.