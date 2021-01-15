Atresmedia facilities in Madrid.

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has sanctioned Atresmedia with 183,220 euros for covert advertising for broadcasting on January 2 a space without proper signage. Likewise, it sanctions Mediaset with 49,000 euros for an unanticipated change in programming, an offense it committed in May without the three-day notice established by the regulations. Both can appeal the sanction to the National Court.

The violation of Atresmedia, classified as serious due to the violation of article 18.2 of the General Law of Audiovisual Communication (LGCA), occurred on January 2, 2020, on its television channels Antena 3 and La Sexta, and in different bands hours. The CNMC recalls that undercover advertising is a way of promoting products within a television space in which information, fiction or entertainment is being offered, without prior notice to the viewer.

To avoid these practices, the law establishes that advertising locations must be properly marked so that a viewer is always aware of when they are being informed and when they are trying to sell a commercial product.

Regarding the sanction to Mediaset, the CNMC considers that the channel violated article 6.2 of the General Law of Audiovisual Communication (LGCA), which recognizes the right of people to transparent audiovisual communication and makes it clear that “programming may only be altered by events beyond the control of the audiovisual service provider or by events of informative interest or live programming ”.

The offense committed by Mediaset, classified as minor, occurred on May 13, 2020 on its Telecinco channel, after having modified the announced programming and thereby breaching the obligation to publicize television programming with sufficient notice, which in no case may it be less than three days, and without the occurrence of any of the specified causes that justify the non-compliance, for example, events of high importance or that arouse obvious interest in informing or continuing to inform.

The CNMC recalls that, against both resolutions, Atresmedia and Mediaset may directly file a contentious-administrative appeal before the National High Court within a period of two months from the day following its notification.