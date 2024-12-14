The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) has authorized Urbaser, a waste management and environmental services company, to acquire the business in Spain and Portugal of the American company Stericycle, one of the world leaders in the treatment of biomedical waste. .

The CNMC Council has approved a resolution authorizing the purchase in first phase. Urbaser pointed out last October that with this acquisition, will become the leading company in the management of bio-sanitary waste for both public and private clients, and its investment figure in waste management in Spain will exceed 750 million euros in the last three years.

With about 1,200 employees in Spain and Portugal, Stericycle currently manages waste in health centers in 11 autonomous communities, especially in the north and east of the peninsula and the islands (Balearic and Canary Islands). In 2023 it reached a figure close to 32,000 tons of waste treated toilets.

Fernando Abril Martorell, CEO of Urbaser, assured last October that this acquisition, which was pending approval from Competition, “confirms our commitment to investment in Spain and leadership in providing circular solutions with high added value to our clients, advancing the execution of our strategic plan. Furthermore, the transaction allows us to continue growing in Portugal, a country that we consider enormously attractive.”