The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) has approved the authorization for the Romeu group to acquire Gesport container terminals in the ports of Las Palmas and Arrecife (Lanzarote).

The CNMC Council has approved a resolution in which validate the transaction in the first phaseaccording to the regulator’s record.

Romeu, main Spanish holding company for international freight logisticsit will be done with these two terminals for one amount close to 10 million eurosas reported by ‘Canarias 7’ when the operation was announced.

romeu It was already operating in the port of La Luz in Las Palmas with the logistics companies Tiba Internacional, the consignee Canarship and the offshore projects company OPS.