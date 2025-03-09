The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has authorized in the first phase the purchase by the Guidebridge investment manager of the Game video game store chain in Spain.

This is established by a CNMC Council Resolution dated March 4according to the registration of the commission consulted by Servimedia.

Guidebridge He communicated to the CNMC on February 20 the acquisition of stores Game in Spain to the British conglomerate Phrasers, and was at the expense of receiving the regulator PLACET for the closure of the operation in this first quarter of the year, which has now been obtained.

Game operates 220 stores throughout Spain and has a template near the thousand workers. The investment fund has assured that the relay in the property will not lead to significant changes in the organizational structure, in the template or in corporate identity.

Manuel Ballesteros, which will be CEO in the new stage, has assured that this purchase reinforces Guidebridge’s commitment to a dynamic sector such as videogames and consoles and with it will accelerate its expansion strategy.

Phrasers Group, owner of Game since 2019, owns other brands such as Slazonger, Everlast and Sofa.com.