12/17/2024



Updated at 2:41 p.m.





The meeting that took place this Tuesday morning of the Board of Trustees of the CNIO National Cancer Research Center, coinciding with the scandal in the management of the aforementioned organization that ABC has been uncovering, has decided for the moment to suspend the CNIO Art programwhich was responsible for the purchase of works of art for almost a million euros in recent years, an expense that has nothing to do with the purpose of the center, which is cancer research.

As an exclusive ABC audience, the center, through the CNIO art program, has spent 877,000 euros in purchases of works of art that he then traveled to numerous parts of the world with an added expense of at least 20,000 euros in travel costs, transportation and exhibition of the works.

As ABC has learned from sources within the organization itself, at yesterday’s meeting it was decided to suspend the aforementioned program until its operation was clarified, but the dismissal of the director responsible for the organization was not decided. Maria Blasco.

However, a extraordinary full of the Board of Trustees for next month, an extraordinary measure that could reveal the intention to dismiss the aforementioned person in charge.