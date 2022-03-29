The war in Ukraine has brought with it a increase in cyberattacks perpetrated by Russian hackers on European organizations and companies. Spain is also being affected by this situation and the authorities have warned of the likely increase in this practice in the near future.

Specifically, it has been cyber threat department of the National Intelligence Centerknown as the National Cryptologic Center (CCN-CERT), the body that has warned of the situation in its bvulnerability bulletin.

Thus, it is stated in said document that “It is anticipated that at least some of the upcoming cyberattacks will be launched via some of the GRU (Russia’s Central Intelligence Department)-backed Advanced Persistent Threat Actors (APTHs).”

The National Cryptologic Center specifically targets two groups of hackers: the so-called APT28 and the Sandworm Team, both linked to military units of Russian intelligence.

Given this situation, this body requests that in order to avoid incidents of computer hacking increased attention “in identifying post-exploitation network anomalies”. Also, they request “pay close attention to data input to our network”as “we may not be able to mitigate initial access/exploitation of unknown zero-day/supply chain attacks, but we must be prepared to detect and mitigate post-exploitation tools and activities.”