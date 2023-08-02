The National Intelligence Center (CNI) has taken over the presidency of the CTG (Counterterrorist Group), an informal body that brings together the secret services of the 28 EU countries, as well as the United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland, according to government sources. The presidency of the CTG, which deals primarily with the fight against jihadist terrorism, is one of the least known, but no less important, aspects of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU, which began on July 1 and ends on December 31.

The European secret services with competence in internal intelligence, such as the British Mi5, the German Federal Office for the Defense of the Constitution (BfV), the French Directorate General for Internal Security (DGSI) or the Information and Security Agency, are part of the CTG. Internal Italian (AISI), in addition to the Spanish CNI. Created in 2001, following the 9/11 attacks against the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, the CTG took a notable qualitative leap in 2016. After the attack on the bataclan of Paris in November 2015, launched in The Hague (Netherlands) a platform for the exchange of operational information between the secret services that has made it possible to identify suspects of jihadist activities in different parts of Europe. In addition, the CTG is in charge of carrying out joint analyzes on terrorist threats and developing countermeasures that are then applied by the services of each country.

The CTG is not part of the EU, but it functions in parallel to the Union and is chaired by the same country that holds the rotating presidency of the EU. As president of the CTG, it is expected that the general director of the CNI, Esperanza Casteleiro, will attend one of the councils of Justice and Interior Ministers of the EU this semester to report on her work; while high officials of the Union will participate in the meetings of the CTG.

In May 2010, also under the Spanish Presidency of the EU, the heads of the European secret services held a summit in Alcalá de Henares (Madrid) that was not officially reported. This time Spain will not host a high-level meeting, as the CTG alternates with other similar forums (such as the so-called Berne Club) to organize this type of event and, at the end of this year, it will be in Copenhagen (Denmark) where meet the heads of European intelligence.

However, Madrid will host a seminar organized by the CNI and the European Intelligence College (CIE), an initiative launched in March 2019 in Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron to provide the Union with its own strategic intelligence culture. . It is expected that in this seminar, on the role of intelligence in the decision-making process, cadres of the secret services, representatives of the European institutions and experts from the academic world will participate.

A meeting of the EU’s hybrid threat cell INTCEN, the EU’s Intelligence and Situation Centre, which provides intelligence analysis to the European External Action Service, headed by the High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, will also be held in Madrid. Security, the Spanish José Borrell. Following the invasion of Ukraine, INTCEN has given priority to the development of capacities to detect and neutralize the disinformation campaigns launched by the Kremlin to try to break public support for the policy of support for the Kiev regime.

In turn, the Spanish presidency of the Union will also mark the cybersecurity conferences of the National Cryptological Center (CCN), dependent on the CNI, which will be held in Madrid between November 28 and 30, in its seventeenth edition, and in the Thousands of representatives of organizations, research centers and companies in the sector specialized in the prevention, protection, detection and response to cyberattacks will participate.

Apart from these large forums, according to the sources consulted, numerous technical meetings of European Council working groups dedicated to issues such as counterterrorism, cybersecurity or hybrid threats will be held, most of them in Brussels, as well as others dedicated to guaranteeing security of the events held planned in Spain, especially the Alhambra summit, to which the heads of state of 44 European countries are invited on October 5.

Although intelligence remains a national competence, and governments jealously keep it to themselves as an essential aspect of their sovereignty, there is a growing awareness, experts say, that Europe cannot cope with the gigantic challenges it faces — the aggressiveness of Moscow, instability in the Sahel, Chinese hegemony—if not by sharing resources and knowledge in one of the most sensitive areas: espionage.