The Government does not confirm that the National Intelligence Center (CNI) is behind the massive espionage with the Pegasus malware on the Catalan and Basque independence movement. But he doesn’t deny it either. The official (and irrevocable) version is that the secret services “always act in full compliance with the legal system.” But the truth – and this has been revealed in recent hours by various State security sources to this newspaper – is that Spanish intelligence closed the purchase of the spyware ‘software’ with the Israeli company NSO Group in early 2016, coinciding with the arrival of Carles Puigdemont to the Presidency of the Generalitat after the CUP’s veto of Artur Mas.

Although the vast majority of punctures detected against sovereignist politicians occurred after the Supreme Court ruling that condemned the leaders of the ‘procés’ in October 2019 and in full negotiations for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, the CNI began to use this system «in moderation», due to its high cost and waiting to see its results, already in autumn 2016. That is, just one year before the 1-O referendum will mark the peak of the secessionist attempt. Spain was the first European State to contract the services of NSO.

The keys of Pegasus and the 'procés' At the beginning of 2016, the CNI acquired the Pegasus license for more than five million euros. On January 12 of that year, Carles Puigdemont became president of the Generalitat after the veto of the CUP to Arthur Mas. Jordi Sànchez, former president of the ANC, is the only separatist spied on with Pegasus before 1-O. They consist of interventions from his phone since May 2017. In October 2019 it is made public the sentence of the Supreme on the 'procés'. It is from that moment and during 2020 when most of the interventions of the 'smartphones' of the independentistas are registered.

Always according to these same sources, which at no time confirm that the CNI used the spy program to tap the ‘smartphones’ of pro-independence politicians neither before nor after the plebiscite, the objective of the purchase of the Pegasus “license”, which exceeded five million euros, was to use this technology “exclusively” to intercept communications abroad. In any case, the vast majority of the 61 ‘hacked’ pro-independence politicians’ terminals identified by Citizen Lab – the group of cybersecurity researchers at the University of Toronto who denounce espionage – were in Spain when they were infected. What happened, above all, in 2019 and 2020, more than three years after ‘La Casa’ acquired the espionage system.

In practice, and like all world espionage services, the CNI operates clandestinely outside national borders. But in Spain, according to the Organic Law 2/2002 regulating the prior judicial control of the National Intelligence Center, communications can only be intervened “for the fulfillment of the functions assigned” to the body and always with the prior authorization of a Supreme Court magistrate, appointed for this purpose by the General Council of the Judiciary. The togado, within a maximum period of 72 hours, must approve or reject the request. The puncture will have a maximum period of three months, although it may be extended.

The National Intelligence Center turned to NSO in 2016 after “precipitately” abandoning the services of the Italian spy system Hacking Team, which was also being used by the Ministry of the Interior, after this Milan company suffered information theft and revealed in July 2015, through Wikileaks, that the secret services and the National Police were clients of the transalpine group. In fact, the leaked documents revealed that the Spanish espionage, which had been working with Hacking Team since 2010, had a contract worth 3.4 million euros with this ‘hacker’ firm until January 31, 2016. Or what It is the same, just the time when the Pegasus license was purchased, according to people close to that commercial operation.

The CNI – recalls one of the “commercial agents” (as it calls itself) who knew about the aforementioned operation – opted for Pegasus, whose existence was then barely known outside espionage circles, because it was able to pay for its services. . In Interior they were also interested in the Israeli ‘malware’, but its costs far exceeded the economic capacities of the ministry.

The costs of ‘infection’



According to various intelligence sources, each attempt to infect a terminal, regardless of the ‘license’, can reach a million euros, for which the espionage of the Catalan independentists alone would have exceeded 60 million; more than double the annual budget of the CNI in reserved funds, which currently stands at 27.86. However, other media familiar with the negotiations point out that the “canon” per terminal is “much lower”.

These sources cite various journalistic information that pointed out that the Mexican government paid 27 million in 2014 for a package of 500 Pegasus infection attempts. In other words, ‘only’ 54,000 euros per terminal spied on, a figure that, in any case, the Interior budgets could not afford to intervene in the thousands of terminals that are controlled each year in citizen security tasks.

In 2015 and coinciding with the Hacking Team crisis due to the Wikileaks leak, Citizen Lab claimed to have identified a “presumed Spanish client” of Finfinsher, another sophisticated package of computer ‘spyware’ that, according to the organization, “is sold exclusively to governments for intelligence purposes. In the Spanish espionage environment, they claim to be unaware of that other surveillance system, almost as invasive as Pegasus.

Be that as it may, the arrival of Pegasus at ‘The House’ came only a few months after the CNI underwent a major internal remodeling. In 2015, the then director of the center, Félix Sanz Roldán, by means of a Communicated Order (reserved and whose content is still kept secret to this day), modified the Organic Structure of the CNI to create the Unit for the Defense of Constitutional Principles. This department, made up of some of the agency’s most trusted agents, was established as a result of the allegedly irregular conduct of the king emeritus.

Soon, however, a large part of its staff was assigned to the investigation of the growing independence movement that two years later ended in the rupturist attempt in the fall of 2017 when it was understood that the ‘procés’ violated the aforementioned “constitutional principles”.