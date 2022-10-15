The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) will investigate the alleged aggressions towards migrants by elements of the Municipal Police of Córdoba, the Civil Force of Veracruz and the National Guard.

A group of migrant people They were traveling aboard a van type truck and were persecuted and with impacts from firearm shots, they injured a woman, who was later transferred to a hospital.

An event that occurred on October 11 last in against migrants, when they were traveling in a van on the Córdoba-Amatlán state highway.

The Security elements They detained 28 people and six units that were transporting them, which were damaged due to the impacts of weapons by the sstate security.

According to the CNDH, the events were an abuse in the form of persecution and also due to the excessive use of weapons, which is why an ex officio investigation was initiated and the people involved will be asked to declare the events that occurred.

