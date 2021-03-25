Relatives of the 43 in a march on September 27. HENRY ROMERO / Reuters

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) of Mexico has issued a statement this Thursday in which it questions its own performance in the Ayotzinapa case. In 2018, the agency documented serious human rights violations in the investigation into the disappearance of 43 students in the municipality of Iguala, Guerrero state, and almost two years later, in February 2020, it received the follow-up file on that recommendation. “It was found that it does not comply with international human rights standards, by not considering the search alive for the 43 disappeared normalistas,” the current office of the ombudsperson. The brief also mentions that in that recommendation those directly and indirectly affected by the attack were “revictimized”, “specifically the community of the Raúl Isidro Burgos Rural Normal School.”

In 2018, at the end of the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto (PRI), the agency warned that the Government had been ignorant and negligent during the investigations into the disappearance of the 43. Then, the agency affirmed that evidence was lost and contaminated, information was hidden, the victims’ right to the truth was violated and serious human rights violations were committed. Everything was documented in a recommendation to 16 instances of the federal, state and municipal governments that covered more than 2,000 pages. Now the office of the ombudsperson it has considered “pertinent to review its own performance”. The agency has also highlighted that more than six years after the attack, “impunity persists” and “the lack of access to justice for the victims.” Most of the questions about what happened during the night of September 26 and early morning of September 27, 2014 remain open.

On the one hand, the document issued this Thursday warns that the evidence included in the file “shows” that there were authorities who “had a greater participation in the events” and that, nevertheless, “weak recommendations were addressed to them.” The suggestions to the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the Iguala and Cocula municipalities and the Guerrero Prosecutor’s Office, it is read, were “notoriously disproportionate to the seriousness of the human rights violations.” Specifically, the document indicates that the recommendations to the Sedena did not include an “exhaustive investigation” of the soldiers of the 27th Infantry Battalion who, according to the CNDH, had a “leading role” that night and “withheld information.”

The agency also considers it “alarming” that authorities who, according to the CNDH, had “participated in the events” were not recommended “as appropriate”, as is the case of the municipalities of Huitzuco and Tepecoacuilco de Trujano. “His action was constitutive of human rights violations,” says the document. Some of the students, for example, were transferred to Huitzuco. In this context, agents of the federal, state and municipal police participated, the document states, “which was not addressed in the recommendation.”

The statement issued this Thursday also points out that “the victims were not heard, nor were their rights respected” before the issuance of the 2018 recommendation. It also points out that “it was not indicated as a recommendation point to the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic (FGR) to guarantee access to information ”so that the victims are aware of the progress in the investigations at all times. And it considers that “the community of the Raúl Isidro Burgos Rural Normal School was denigrated, criminalized and stigmatized in a malicious way” when it was identified as a participant in drug trafficking.

The president of the National Human Rights Commission, Rosario Piedra Ibarra, met on March 21 with the families of the disappeared students. The authorities and the parents of the 43 agreed to follow up on the points of the recommendation that contribute to clarifying the case and rule out those that do not. The agency also promised to meet “periodically” to exchange information, give family members access to the file and all the information held by the CNDH, and contribute to the investigations that are open. The case advances in the courts, between arrests and leaks, pending new shipments of bone remains to the laboratory.

On the night of September 26 and early morning of September 27, 2014, police from Iguala, Cocula and other municipalities in that region of the state of Guerrero attacked a group of normalistas in various parts of Iguala. The students had traveled to the municipality to catch buses from the local terminal and then go to a march in Mexico City. The police officers acted in collusion with the criminal group Guerreros Unidos. The reason remains unclear. Until now, there was the idea that the military had intervened marginally, but now the prosecution doubts the scope of their action. In those attacks, six people died, including three normalistas, and 43 students disappeared. In more than six years, the authorities have barely identified the remains of two, Alexander Mora and Christian Rodríguez.

