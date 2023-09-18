HÉCTOR GUILLERMO FLORES Martínez, president of the Board of Directors of Privest, processed in 2015 before the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) the registration of that company as an Independent Investment Advisor.

At a subsequent general meeting of shareholders, he presented the protocolization, which was not carried out, so the judicial authority annulled it when circumstances were corroborated that turned out to be false.

The existence of a protocol obtained from a notary public through deception, as well as the annulment of that and subsequent assemblies, was made known to the CNBV by Jaime GonzálezAguadé, without any further action.

Three commercial lawsuits have been exhausted, in which corporate acts of Privestit was submitted to the judicial authority that it did not comply in a timely manner with what was required by the Securities Market Law (LMV).

But above all, that he behaved falsely before the stock market authority to show off with a restricted quality, without complying with the requirements of the law, going so far as to lie before a notary public.

After obtaining firm sentences that reveal the actions to the detriment of those who trusted Flores Martínez, given the tolerance of the CNBVa complaint was filed with the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic.

Officials and former officials of the Commission that Jesús de la Fuente now chairs are pointed out in relation to the omissions incurred by the authority, which are related to embezzlements committed against shareholders of Privest and the clientele.

Flores is the one who, after having been involved in ruinous investments made recklessly with Ajustabonos, was the financial coordinator of Santiago Creel in the campaign to occupy the Headquarters of the then DF.

He has maintained a close relationship for years with the now Coordinator of the campaign of the candidate for the Opposition Front, Xochitl Galvezstill being your trusted man in investments.

The complaint filed by Alejandro Gertz Manero highlights the unusual and reprehensible inaction of the CNBV in the face of compelling evidence that she was deceived with notarized documentation obtained illegally.

As well as the immediate relationship of their inaction, with losses generated to the detriment of the clientele.

FINACCESS MÉXICO IS a financial entity that operates portfolios of investment funds and the investing public with the purpose of obtaining returns. Well, it turns out that its administrators are using its resources and personnel for operations outside the stock market, in the interest and benefit of only one of its shareholders. One of its executives, Luis Manuel Sánchez, is registered as Commissioner of several companies in whose share capital the Finaccess shareholders themselves participate, directly and indirectly, in which he intervenes and overlaps illegal and irregular activities implemented by its principals, violating the legislation. stock market and the most basic ethical principles to the detriment of third parties, with the intention of stripping them of their assets. There is a reported case, that of Controladora Facango. It will be interesting the position taken by the CdMx Prosecutor, Ernestina Godoy, when analyzing the financial structure used by a brewing-financial clan to carry out illicit acts, with the understanding that the main shareholders of Finaccess come from the former control group of La Model.

IMA SPECIALISTS IN Railway Electrification is a Mexican company, today with an exclusion clause for foreigners, contractor of the Mayan Train. One of his shareholder partners was Eric Alain André PipiorskiKem, a French citizen who is currently in a legal dispute with his former partners, whom he challenged in court against acts validly carried out by the company. The point is that it now seeks to recreate its own “Cake War”, affecting the construction of that general communication route and iconic work of the government of the 4T. And Pipiorski is being accused of blocking the delivery of essential equipment for the electrification of the work, and of urging the workers’ union to stop its construction of a phase of the Mayan Trainwhich in itself is doubtful can be delivered next December, as the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The French businessman already has several judicial, criminal and commercial proceedings that would lead to a change in his immigration status in Mexico.

UNIFIN FORMALLY PRESENTED the proposed Restructuring Plan, which includes the main terms and conditions of a restructuring agreement with its creditors that allows the company to emerge as a going concern and strengthened from the bankruptcy process to which it is subject. The company led by Sergio Camacho contemplates exit financing, necessary to support its business plan and continue the ordinary course of its operations and portfolio origination activities with its clients, as well as the preservation of jobs and the generation of recovery for the benefit of its different interest groups. The process is still subject to final negotiation and additional alternative sources of financing and investment, in accordance with the provisions of applicable law. The company expects to continue those final negotiations within approximately three weeks.

AFTER 20 YEARS of presiding over the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD), Vicente Yáñez said goodbye last week. Without a doubt, this important economic sector will suffer a significant decline. Yáñez, an experienced representative of the private initiative, actor in hundreds of negotiating processes and institutional bridge of communication with the governments of Felipe Calderón, Enrique Peña Nieto and now with Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It is not yet known who will fill that position. Ricardo Martín Bringas from Soriana, Ángel Losada from Grupo Gigante and Antonio Chedraui from Tiendas Chedraui are the ones who most influence these decisions.

