The Competition and Markets Authority (CM extension) started ainvestigation on usage patterns AI and how it could affect the market, now that many companies are using this technology to increase productivity, even in the gaming sector.

As we know artificial intelligences can also be used for the video game developmentwhich in the future could make life easier for developers and publishers, for example by lightening the workload in creating settings in a vast open world game.

Specifically, the analyzes of the English antitrust will have the task of understanding which market models are being created thanks to the use of AI and how existing ones could evolve; which opportunities and risks they could lead to competition and consumers; what principles can best guide the future growth of these markets, so as to ensure benefits for people, businesses and the economy in general.

The CMA investigation began at the request of the UK government, which in March called on local regulators to understand how the innovative development and diffusion of artificial intelligence can be supported in line with the 5 general principles of: security, protection and solidity; adequate transparency and simplicity in explaining its characteristics; equity; accountability and governance; objection and appeal.

According to the details reported on the official website, until 2 June the CMA will collect the opinions of companies while a early September 2023 will publish an in-depth analysis with the first results of its investigations.

The British antitrust a few weeks ago definitively rejected the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, explaining that it could lead to a monopoly in the cloud gaming market.