The competition authority criticized Microsoft after finally approving its $69 billion acquisition by Activision Blizzardthe creator of Call Of Duty, but only after concessions from the American technology giant. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMAfor its acronym in English) yesterday gave the green light to the merger, after initially blocking it in April due to concerns that it could restrict the video game market.

The initial decision to halt the deal drew strong criticism from both companies, with the president of MicrosoftBrad Smith, calling it the ‘darkest day of our four-decade presence in Britain’.

But the CMA maintained its position in the face of criticism in the United Kingdom and the United States, which forced Microsoft already Activision to finally modify the terms of the proposal. The agreement was accepted by the CMA last week, paving the way for the acquisition to come to fruition.

However, the approval came with a firm reprimand from the regulatory authority. CEO Sarah Cardell said:

‘The CMA is determined to avoid mergers that harm competition and generate negative outcomes for consumers and businesses. We make our decisions free of political influence and are not influenced by corporate lobbying. We send a clear message to Microsoft that the agreement would be blocked unless they comprehensively addressed our concerns and we maintained our position on the matter.’ He added: ‘Companies and their advisors should have no doubt that the tactics employed by Microsoft are not the appropriate way to interact with the CMA.’

Microsoftowner of Xboxagreed to purchase Activision in January of last year, giving it ownership of games like Call Of Duty and world of warcraft.

However, the CMA blocked the acquisition in April over concerns that it would give Microsoft too much power in the cloud gaming market, which allows players to stream games over the internet. Smith’s Microsoft claimed that the measure was ‘detrimental to Britain’ and declared that ‘the English Channel has never seemed wider’, while management of Activision They said the UK was ‘clearly closed for business’.

And the British authority became increasingly isolated after European Union regulators approved the deal in May. An attempt in the United States by the Federal Trade Commission to block the deal on the grounds that it would reduce competition was thrown out by the courts. But the CMA maintained its position and in August a new agreement was proposed that involved selling the rights to broadcast games of Activision outside the European Economic Area (EEA) – made up of EU members and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway – to the French games manufacturer Ubisoft Entertainment.

In approving the new agreement yesterday, Cardell stated that this commitment ‘ensures that Microsoft cannot have absolute control over this important and rapidly developing market.’

Ben Barringer, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said the result was a ‘victory’ for the CMAbut warned that the regulatory authority must be careful not to overregulate the technology sector.

‘There are fears that the UK is a bad place to do business,’ he said.

Nicky Stewart, former head of technology at the Cabinet Office, said: ‘The CMA has forced Microsoft to make concessions in the UK that other regulators have not made. This is good news for the UK’s fledgling games industry.’

A spokesperson for Microsoft said:

‘We have now overcome the last regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the video game industry.’

The acquisition of Activision by Microsoft It finally concluded on Friday, October 13, as planned by those in Redmond.

Via: This is Money

Editor’s note: I told them this would happen though, I really thought we were going to spend over a year with this drama.