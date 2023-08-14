The gunman who assassinated Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio last Wednesday and six other Colombians captured for that crime have a record for an “infinity of crimes” in their country and in Ecuadorreported this Sunday the police commander, General Fausto Salinas.

At a press conference, the Police commander maintained that “the different coordinations were established through Interpol in order to know the police records they had” and according to the data received from Colombia, the suspects had already committed an “infinite number of crimes.”

Salinas stressed that some of them were sentenced or are linked in Colombia to cases of trafficking, manufacture and possession of weapons, kidnapping for extortion, theft and transportation of narcotics, among others.. On his side, in Ecuador some were wanted for “reception.”

The uniformed officers are investigating who is behind the murder of Villavicencio, a centrist politician who was shot dead when he had just left a campaign rally on Wednesday in Quito.

After the crime, two hitmen had a shootout with their bodyguards. The police report indicated that a Colombian who shot him, identified as David Castillo López, was killed by nine shots.

For his part, the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, assured that they continue to investigate who ordered the assassination of Villavicencio, a journalist and former politician who denounced corruption issues.

Supporters pay their respects during an event organized by the Movimiento Construye party and friends at the Quito Exhibition Center.

“The second step is to use all the information and evidence that we have to get to exactly that, to see behind this what other authors exist,” he said.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso blamed organized crime, without specifically targeting any of the gangs operating in the country.

Villavicencio denounced before his death that José Adolfo “Fito” Macías, leader of the feared criminal group “Los Choneros”, had threatened him. On Saturday, the gang leader was transferred from the prison that housed him to another maximum security prison in Guayaquil (southeast), although Zapata did not associate that decision with the assassination.

Officially, no gang has been blamed: “If we have not yet raised the issue to which GDO (Organized Crime Group) (the murderers) belong, it is because we are still following an investigative line,” Zapata concluded.

AFP