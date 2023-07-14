More than six months have passed since the World Cup in Qatar was held last November and December. This edition of the World Cup has been one of the most controversial in history, as well as the one that has given the most economic benefit. FIFA will distribute an amount that amounts to 209 million dollars to the clubs that loaned players from their squads. to the World Cup in Qatar
Therefore, today we are going to tell you everything about this financial distribution of FIFA towards the different clubs:
How much money has FIFA distributed to the different clubs?
As previously mentioned, there has been a total of 209 million dollars which will be distributed for the loan of the 837 soccer players who have participated in the World Cup in Qatar, at a rate of 10,950 dollars a day for each player regardless of the minutes they have disputed by the footballers.
“The total per player is divided and distributed among the clubs in which the footballer has been registered during the two years prior to the final phase of the competition. In accordance with the usual procedure, FIFA will distribute these amounts through the member associations. to which the beneficiary clubs belong”, they clarified.
Which are the European clubs that have taken the most money for this deal?
The five clubs that have received the most money in Europe are: Manchester City (4,095,689.90 euros), FC Barcelona (4,044,463.09 euros), Bayern Munich (3,859,608.89 euros), Real Madrid (3,418. 115.92 euros) and PSG (3,417,302.45 euros).
What are the Mexican clubs that have earned the most money for this deal?
In Mexico, the five clubs that have received the most money from FIFA for the players contributed to the 2022 World Cup are Monterrey ($1,168,958), América ($591,323), Pachuca ($580,373), Cruz Azul ($554,822) and León. (539,308).
It should also be noted that among the more than 400 clubs that are going to receive money for loaning players to the World Cup in Qatar, there are several of them that belong to lower category leagues. Specifically, 78 are second division clubs, 13 third, five fourth and there is even a fifth division club that contributed players to the World Cup and will receive their corresponding share for it.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#clubs #received #money #loaning #players #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply