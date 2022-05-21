In the daily life of the soccer fan, the social media they gained enormous dominance. There they get informed, react and leave opinions, memes and more about their team. Next, we review 10 most popular clubs in the online world:
In addition to being the club with the most fans in Latin America and -according to some- in the world, it leads the popularity ranking in the American continent. Mengao no more.
Since Dinho’s departure, Milan has plummeted in terms of sports and marketing. just gather 51 million followers. It seems like it didn’t have megastars like Andrea Pirlo, Van Basten, Maldini and more.
Winner of absolutely everything in Germany and one of the juicers of the Pep philosophy in all its facets. The Bayern Munich, in the last time, loyalized guardiolists until reaching the 81 million followers.
Pep Guardiola and his philosophy helped to be within this top. But, without a doubt, the popularity of former soccer players like Carlos Tévez, Sergio Agüero, among other cracks, did it. A title will make citizens overcome the barrier of 100 million followers.
Fashion of world football and owner of figures such as Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané. Even so, it is the third most popular club in England. Their 111 million followers put him in that position.
Despite being one of the last champions of the Champions League, Chelsea are the second team in England in terms of followers on social networks: they have 113 million. To work!
It became hegemonized in Serie A in the last decade and also in the virtual world. The cut and youth of Lautaro Martínez were not enough to enhance the Inter brand and overcome the 120 million followers from Juventus.
United is -for many- the most powerful club in the world; for his signings, young talents and titles. But also for entering the Top 3 influencer clubs: 183 million followers on-line.
Led by Lionel Messi, Barcelona gained a popularity never seen before in the club. And after his departure even more so. reached the 280 million followers in the digital realm.
Needless to say, the Madrid It is the most popular and winning club in the world. And at the same time its footballers and fans are in charge of enhancing it in all its phases. In networks, it exceeds 287 million followers. Each character is a world rumble.
