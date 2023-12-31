2023 has been a year full of news in the world of football, with one of the most revolutionary transfer markets in recent times. In the same year, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have changed teams and we have seen the leap in quality of a completely unexpected league, but the teams that have spent the most are still in Europe. These are the 10 teams that have spent the most money in 2023:
Chelsea has been making large outlays for a couple of campaigns in the hope of changing the dynamics of the club, but it is costing them a lot. Pochettino's new project is the most expensive in 2023, and leaves a negative balance of almost 200 million euros that they will have to comply with shortly. Caicedo, Enzo Fernández and Nkunku are some of Chelsea's signings this year.
Al-Hilal has been one of the revelation clubs this year. The Saudi team has focused on the transfer market and has managed to attract players like Neymar, Milinkovic-Savic, Rubén Neves and Bono to create a team of superstars.
The possible departure of Kylian Mbappé hastened PSG's plans to strengthen the team's forward line, and this summer he has been very productive in his offices. They have signed Dembélé, Asensio, Gonçalo Ramos and even Kang-in Lee to shore up the Parisian attack.
The departure of Harry Kane has been a hard sporting blow, but in economic terms it has opened the doors for the board to create a promising team for Postecoglou. With Son as an offensive reference, the team has been strengthened very well in all lines, with James Maddison being its star signing.
The best Manchester City in history could not get lost in this transfer market, because to stay at the top you have to pay attention to everything, and after the departure of players like Riyad Mahrez they have been reinforced with players like Doku or Mateo Kovacic .
Mikel Arteta's team was on the verge of winning an epic Premier League, but the squad was a little short to be able to compete for an entire season and they needed to sign on all lines. Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya are some of their additions.
The Premier League is loaded with teams with projects in full reconstruction, which is why they monopolize this list. Manchester United has been investing in the Ten Hag project for a couple of years, and the arrival of a center forward in this transfer market was essential for the team, although at the moment he is not standing out in the domestic competition.
Another Saudi Pro League team. The arrivals of Edouard Mendy, Gabri Veiga and Riyad Mahrez make them one of the most feared teams in Saudi Arabia.
Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the team's squad last season, and made it clear that the midfield needed to be strengthened if they wanted to compete with the best. Well, between Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister they have given a renewed look to the team and are once again Klopp's feared Liverpool.
After the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the team, a move that has changed the course of the entire league, it was clear that they would have to strengthen the rest of the team to compete with the other signings. Alex Telles and Laporte arrived in defense, Fofana and Otavio in midfield, and Sadio Mané in attack to close a very good transfer market.
|
Equipment
|
League
|
Spent money
|
Chelsea
|
Premier League
|
467.8 million euros
|
Al-Hilal
|
Saudi Pro League
|
353.1 million euros
|
PSG
|
Ligue 1
|
349.5 million euros
|
Tottenham
|
Premier League
|
247.1 million euros
|
Manchester City
|
Premier League
|
241.1 million euros
|
Arsenal
|
Premier League
|
234.94 million euros
|
Manchester United
|
Premier League
|
202.3 million euros
|
Al-Ahli
|
Saudi Pro League
|
184.1 million euros
|
Liverpool
|
Premier League
|
172 million euros
|
Al-Nassr
|
Saudi Pro League
|
165.1 million euros
