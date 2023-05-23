The Champions League final is approaching, and this year Istanbul will host the match between Manchester City and Inter Milan. Manchester City hasn’t been in this situation many more times, but Inter Milan does know what it’s like to win the Champions League and wants to get that feeling back. To whet your appetite before the final, here is a list of the teams that have scored the most goals in the Champions League finals. The list includes both European Cup and Champions League finals:
It was not surprising that the team that has reached the final the most times and has lifted the trophy the most times is also the top scorer in the finals. Of the 42 goals for Real Madrid, 18 are in the Champions League and 24 in the European Cup, this second figure being more than the total for both competitions for any other team.
The last years of Milan in Europe have not been the best, but it is undoubtedly the second team with the most history in the highest European competition. Like Real Madrid, the ‘rossoneros’ accumulate more goals in the European Cup (13) than in the Champions League (9).
The Germans are the third power in European competition, historically speaking, and this is also reflected in the goals in the finals. Of the 15 goals, 9 are in the European Cup and 6 in the Champions League, the last being Kingsley Coman’s goal in the pandemic Champions League against PSG.
In fourth position we have a tie between Barcelona and Liverpool. The Catalans have written a large part of their European history in recent years, 10 of these goals being in the Champions League. The last goal? Neymar in 2015 to win the final against Juventus.
Liverpool had not managed to be among the best teams in the world for a long time, until the arrival of Klopp changed the team and they have once again become a feared team. After the epic 2005 final between Liverpool and AC Milan, the English won the Champions League again in 2019 with goals from Salah and Origi.
Apart from these 5 clubs, which are the ones that have scored the most goals in European finals counting the European Cup and the Champions League, it is worth noting Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Manchester United. These three teams do not appear on the list of top scorers, but in Champions League history they appear just below the ones mentioned above with 4 goals.
