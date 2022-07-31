Águilas became a hive of parties, color and music last night. After the first two parades, held last weekend, the more than twenty Carnival clubs took to the streets with the relaxation typical of having already shown their dresses, and starred in a final unique procession, full of emotion. According to the Federation, more than 20,000 people witnessed last night’s event, which lasted more than three hours. The day began during the aperitif. The City Council announced that the bars were going to be able to install bars outside their premises, and they did so, which led to a great atmosphere in the coastal town from midday. After the meals, the Plaza de España and the Paseo de Parra became the main points of the afternoon, where numerous residents and tourists took the opportunity to warm up engines for the last procession of this festival, declared of International Tourist Interest.

The minutes were consumed between drinks, costumes, dances and desire to party, until the clock struck half past nine at night. At that time, the more than 20 supporters clubs were waiting to start moving their skeletons on Paseo Parra, the main procession route, which was opened, as in previous evenings, by the dance team of the Federation of Supporters Clubs, directed by Toni Mill.

With their elaborate choreographies, the dancers got most of the audience that packed the stands to their feet, and drew the first applause of the night. The parade continued with the characters of the last edition of the Carnival and with the individual ones. When the people had already warmed up, it was the turn of the Azabache rock. Its fifty carnival goers dazzled with many dances and salmon and fuchsia fantasy costumes, without forgetting the headdresses with large pheasant feathers.

In fact, the fantasy costumes were once again the protagonists in this procession, although there was also room for criticism and irony from the hand of Los Amantes del Chichi, who once again winked at the change of Carnival dates due to the incident of the Covid. In addition, the members of Pizarrón were highly applauded, as they once again displayed their floats dedicated to the monuments of the world, in which there was no shortage of recreations of the Roman Coliseum, Big Ben, an Egyptian and an Aztec pyramid, and a platform with the Statue of Liberty, with the peculiarity that instead of a llama and a book, she carried a glass of cuerva and the Carnival magazine.

Chirigotas and drag queen



The president of the Peñas Federation, José Alonso, explained that “this year’s three parades have been quite good, despite being a very atypical Carnival due to the change of dates and its celebration in the middle of summer, in addition to the fact that has carried out the gala for the election of characters, neither the Release of the Mussona nor other emblematic acts ». Alonso added that “the peñas have known how to make people enjoy themselves and have shown everyone the greatness of our party. It is true that a few less formations have paraded, but I think that the parades have been worth it in every way».

But the Carnival is not over yet, since there is still the National Chirigotas Contest to be held, next Saturday, and the National Drag Queen Contest, which will take place on August 16. Both events will take place in Plaza Antonio Cortijos, where the show is guaranteed.