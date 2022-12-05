Nacho’s future within Real Madrid is in limbo, as we mentioned a few days ago here in 90min, the central defender from the Spanish capital is not at all satisfied with his role within the club, as this season he has played even fewer minutes than the previous season where his presence was crucial to win the Champions League and La Liga, thus, today the center-back thinks his continuity within Ancelotti’s squad.
The center-back has had a renewal offer on the table from the merengue board for several weeks, however, Nacho himself has asked to stop negotiations because he does not want to continue being part of the substitute team. In the same way, it has been reported that the player has received a formal offer from the MLS that he is seriously considering, however, in the Premier League they are also looking for the signing of a footballer who has proven to be trustworthy every time he is on the pitch.
According to information from Mundo Deportivo, both Emery’s Aston Villa and Lopetegui’s Wolverhampton look favorably on seeking the signing of Fernández in this same winter window with the aim of strengthening their squads and avoiding relegation problems. The two Spanish coaches are aware of what Nacho is capable of doing, which is why they have asked their respective boards to contact both Real Madrid and the player to probe a possible arrival in the first month of 2023.
