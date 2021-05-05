One of the largest peñas federations in Spain, that of Andalusia, have joined the mobilization in favor of the president Florentine Perez, heavily attacked in recent weeks by the creation of the Super league. In addition to showing their support, they have taken advantage of the statement issued to attack Javier Thebes, president of the League, and Aleksander Ceferin, his counterpart at UEFA, for threats of elimination from his competitions.

“The Board of Directors of the Andalusian Federation of Peñas Madridistas in full, and at its head Mr. President Mr. Francisco Pineda Humanes, wishes to show its unconditional support to our team and its President, rejecting the threats of expulsion from competitions or similar, made mainly by Mr. Javier Tebas, President of the National Football League, as well as by Mr. Aleksander Ceferin, President from UEFA, for being the same inappropriate, disproportionate and the result of more of a “heat” of those who see that they can lose privileges and they forget how dangerous it can be to face clubs and hobbies, “says the documenta.

Another criticism they launch regarding Tebas is their incitement to other clubs and their fans attacking the white club even physically, throwing objects at the team bus in recent games. “We show our total rejection of the clubs and fans of Spanish League teams, who they have taken Mr. Thebes’ slogan at face value, and have insulted and thrown objects at our players“, they comment.

“That if. Those same clubs that say they fight for the fans, raise the price of tickets every time the best club in history visits their fields; and that same President of the League who says that the initiative goes against the fans, He is the one who wants matches to be played in the US so that the fans can enjoy it on pay TV and at the time that is right, and taking rest for the players. Clubs and President of the League, demonstrate their deep hypocrisy“, they add.

Finally, they show in favor of the creation of the European Super League and they take the opportunity to criticize UEFA. “We show a frontal rejection to the strong opposition shown by Ceferin, President of UEFA, a body tainted by corruption and a lack of clarity in its accounts and operations“, they sentence.