Santiago Ormeño is not part of Veljko Paunovic’s plans for the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament. The Mexican/Peruvian striker is one of the transferable players from Rebaño Sagrado because the squad currently has several elements to cover this position: José Juan Macías, Ronaldo Cisneros, Luis Puente, Jesús González and Daniel Ríos.
The striker discarded by Paunovic showed a slight improvement in his performance during the preseason, but during the 2022 Apertura his performance was anecdotal: he scored just one goal with the rojiblanca elastic. In this context, some teams interested in hiring Ormeño have already appeared.
According to a report from the TUDN chain, Puebla would be more than interested in adding ‘Ormegol’ to their ranks to face this season and their board would have already started contacts with Chivas de Guadalajara to try to reach an agreement.
The La Franja team currently has Fernando Aristeguieta, Guillermo Martínez and Martín Barragán to cover this position. The possible arrival of Ormeño would help increase internal competition within Puebla. In addition to the sweet potato players, there would be another team interested in staying with Ormeño in the winter market.
According to information from journalist David Medrano, Pumas is another of the clubs seeking the loan of the Peruvian/Mexican striker. This report indicates that Chivas de Guadalajara will have to cover an important part of Ormeño’s salary during the loan and that it is practically impossible for a definitive sale at this time.
The UNAM team currently has Juan Ignacio Dinenno as the starting striker, in addition to Diogo de Oliveira. The arrival of Ormeño could give coach Rafael Puente del Río new options in attack.
The journalist Fernando Cevallos, from Fox Sports, affirmed that apart from these clubs, Mazatlán FC is also interested in Ormeño, as well as Sporting Cristal from Peru.
Where will Santiago Ormeño end up playing? There is also the possibility that he discards these offers and stays to fulfill his contract with Guadalajara.
