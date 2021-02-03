Without tourists, without fans, with a limited schedule and a participant who had to be replaced at the last minute, the Club World Cup will put an end to a 2020 soccer calendar overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

From February 4 to 11, in two stadiums of Rayán’s single venue, five confederation champions plus a representative of the organizing country will seek to be crowned. There is a clear favorite: Bayern Munich. And a couple of American challengers who will try to surprise.

In addition, despite the fact that the Argentine teams did not manage to lift the Copa Libertadores and win a place in the big event, there will be a national representative since Mariana de Almeida will become the first Argentine to be an assistant referee at the Club World Cup; It will be a shortlist with Brazilians Edina Alves Batista, main judge, and Neura Back, the other assistant.

The 38-year-old Argentine judge had already reached a milestone last September, when she became the first woman to join an arbitration shortlist in the Copa Libertadores: she was assistant assistant number 2 in the group stage clash between Racing and Nacional of Uruguay in Avellaneda.

Mariana De Almeida was an assistant in the Copa Libertadores match between Racing and Nacional Cilindro. Photo: AFP)

For Qatar, it will be part of a general rehearsal on the way to the main work, the 2022 World Cup. Although by then the hope is that the current restrictions that prevent the entry of tourists will not exist and that they will deliver an empty frame.

The health situation even led to the absence of New Zealand’s Auckland City, one of the teams that was supposed to play the contest and that resigned from the tournament due to the restrictions that exist within the borders due to the outbreak of the pandemic. “The measures established by the local authorities prevail over the stipulations of the International Football Federation in this matter, so it has been impossible to find a satisfactory solution,” the club that was supposed to represent Oceania explained in a statement.

Faced with this loss, the organizers decided to replace the team with the Qatari champion Al-Duhail to maintain the competition format.

Palmeiras, recent champion of the Libertadores, will seek to break with the European hegemony in the contest. Photo: EFE

The big candidate is Hans-Dieter Flick’s Bayern Munich, who won everything they played in 2020 and will seek to match the famous “Sextete” that Barcelona achieved in 2009. At the local level, they paraded in the Bundesliga, beat Leverkusen in the Cup from Germany and thus also won the Super Cup. At the European level, he lifted the Champions League (he won the final 1-0 over PSG) and later won the European Super Cup against Sevilla 2-1. He goes for the strawberry for dessert.

If he is consecrated in Qatar, he will also reach his fourth title in the competition and will catch up with Milan, remaining only behind Real Madrid, absolute leader with 7 victories.

It is worth a statistical data, beyond the known power of the Germans. In the last decade, only once did a non-European team win the Club World Cup. It was Corinthians, who beat Chelsea 1-0 in 2012 with a goal from the Peruvian Paolo Guerrero and with the Argentine Juan Manuel Martínez entering the complement.

Meanwhile, of the last ten editions, the representative team of Conmebol was absent in four finals: 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2018.

Ahmad Bin Ali will be one of the venues for the Club World Cup and Qatar 2022.

Since the success of Corinthians in 2012, everything was left in the hands of the representatives of the Old Continent: Bayern shouted champion in 2013, Real Madrid became owners four times (in 2014 it was against San Lorenzo), Barcelona beat River in 2015 and the Reigning champion is Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool who beat Flamengo in the 2019 final.

To find the last Argentine joy we must go back to 2003, when the competition was still played under the Intercontinental Cup format and Mouth (who had already won it in 2000 against Real Madrid) screamed champion against Milan in Yokohama. Later, Xeneize could not face the same rival in 2007 and Estudiantes lost the glory in the final against Barcelona in 2009.

The one who will seek to break the curse is Palmeiras, after achieving an agonizing victory against Santos in the forgettable final of the Libertadores that was played last Saturday at the Maracana. Curiously, he will do it without the man who gave him the ticket to Qatar: Breno Lopes, author of the consecration goal, could not be included in the list of footballers who will play the Club World Cup for a contractual problem.

What happened? The forward arrived at the São Paulo club, from Juventude, at the end of November 2020, when the deadlines that FIFA had set to present the list of footballers to Qatar had already expired.

Both the Brazilian team and Bayern Munich will enter the tournament in the semi-finals.

El Patón Guzmán, emblem of Tigres that goes for glory. AFP photo

The Tigres de México, with Nahuel Guzmán and Guido Pizarro in the team, arrive after winning the final of the Concacaf Champions League in 2020 with a goal in the final by French striker André-Pierre Gignac. Champions of Mexico seven times, the last in 2019, will live their first experience in a Club World Cup with the aim of becoming the first club in the region to reach the final.

The story will begin on Thursday with the quarter-final matches between Tigres de México (Concacaf) and Asian champion Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al-Duhail SC (Qatari representative) against Al-Ahly SC (African champion).

The winner of the first match will collide with the Brazilians on Sunday, and a day later it will be the cross between the European giant and the winner of the second quarterfinal. The final, on February 11.

Match schedule

Quarter finals

Thursday February 4

11.00. Tigres-Ulsan FC (TNT Sports)

14.30. Al Duhail-Al Ahly (TNT Sports)

Semifinals

Sunday February 7

15.00. Palmeiras-Tigres / Ulsan FC (TNT Sports)

Monday February 8

15.00. Bayern Munich-Duhail / Ahly (TNT Sports)

Third place

Thursday February 11

12.00. Semi-final loser 1- Semi-final loser 2 (TNT Sports)

Final

Thursday February 11

15.00. Semifinal Winner 1-Semifinal Winner 2 (TNT Sports)

Last 10 champions

2010: Inter Milan (Italy)

2011: Barcelona (Spain)

2012: Corinthians (Brazil)

2013: Bayern Munich (Germany)

2014: Real Madrid (Spain)

2015: Barcelona (Spain)

2016: Real Madrid (Spain)

2017: Real Madrid (Spain)

2018: Real Madrid (Spain)

2019: Liverpool (England)

Teams with the most titles

Real Madrid – 7 (1960, 1998, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Milan – 4 (1969, 1989, 1990, 2007)

Boca – 3 (1977, 2000, 2003)

Peñarol – 3 (1961, 1966, 1982)

National – 3 (1971, 1980, 1988)

Inter Milan – 3 (1964, 1965, 2010)

San Pablo – 3 (1992, 1993, 2005)

Bayern Munich – 3 (1976, 2001, 2013)

Barcelona – 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)