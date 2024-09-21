

London (dpa)

European clubs are increasingly concerned and frustrated by FIFA’s plans for the Club World Cup, which will be held for the first time with 32 teams next summer.

As initially reported by The Athletic, PA Media has learned that FIFA president Gianni Infantino will meet with representatives of broadcasters.

So far, no deals have been announced for broadcasting rights in any part of the world in relation to the tournament, or even sponsors, and the locations of matches and training sessions have not been announced, less than nine months before the start of the tournament, which is being held in the United States of America.

The clubs see the next few weeks as crucial and are demanding to see progress on the commercial side.

There is deep frustration that despite FIFA entering into a joint venture with the European Club Association to sell the commercial rights to the competition, FIFA initially acted alone and only now, as time approaches, is seeking help from the clubs.

Clubs remain cautiously supportive of the concept, but have clear concerns about revenues and are believed to have privately sought guidance on when to start planning pre-season tours.

There are rumours from several sources that FIFA may turn to Saudi Arabia for financial support or even use its financial reserves to organise the first edition of the tournament.

On top of commercial concerns, the tournament remains in the midst of a legal battle between local leagues and players’ unions.

A joint complaint is due to be filed with the European Commission by the leagues and players’ unions in mid-October, accusing FIFA of abusing its dominant market position by not consulting them on the international calendar.

FIFA insisted that all parties were consulted before the FIFA Council signed off on the new calendar in March 2023.

