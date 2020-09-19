Real Valladolid wants Ante Budimir, has an agreement with the Croatian and has been negotiating for several weeks to convince Mallorca to accept his various proposals, but it will not be easy. The offer that is on the table could be around 4.5 million, plus the loan of Waldo, with a purchase option. In the conversations, the islanders have asked for the property of Marcos André, a point rejected by the people of Valladolid, so the negotiation is at a standstill, but with the conviction that the forward’s situation must be resolved before October 5 and that he will leave the Mallorcan club. And the point is forcing the situation, he has not been called up for the duel this weekend of the Balearic Islands because he is not in conditions and his coach, Luis García Plaza, was dispatched at ease against the footballer.

With all these details, Real Valladolid does not think, however, that the business is done. Rather the opposite because the Croatian striker has more suitors and with more resources than the Valladolid. In this way, Mallorca could receive an offer of around seven million for the footballer, with a clause of 15. Said proposal would be from Celta de Vigo who wants Carlos Fernández, Sevilla striker, but who could land at Real Sociedad, so the Croatian would become the main heavenly bet. Faced with this possible offer from the people of Vigo, the Pucelanos could not arrive.

At Real Valladolid they are aware that the operation for Budimir has been complicated and they have set their eyes on other players. One of them is Cristhian Stuani. The Uruguayan from Girona has a free exit from the Girona team, but the big problem is his very high record that is around five million gross. Despite the attempts of his club to continue, the truth is that the Uruguayan has many suitors in Spain and Italy. Espanyol, where he was already between 2012 and 2015) is one of the teams that has shown interest in having his services, but for this he should release Raúl de Tomás. Sassuolo and Cagliari also want the Uruguayan and even Valencia has him on their wanted list, but no team finishes deciding to make an offer for the 33-year-old footballer, he will turn 34 in October. Stuani, who has played in Uruguay, Italy, Spain and England, he has played 465 games, where he has scored 195 goals, with an average of 0.41 goals. Last season at Girona, in the Second Division, he scored 30 goals in 37 games.

Another possibility is that, finally, Real Valladolid will not sign any more strikers. With the more than probable departure of Sekou, the three forwards of the team would be Guardiola, Weissman and Marcos André … There are more than two weeks of the summer market ahead …