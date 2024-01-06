Week of progress in the formation of the squad within Chivas, the club has made an important market blow after the return of Javier Hernández, the forward that Amaury Vergara most wanted for his team. The confidence within the herd in what the veteran can contribute is enormous, such is the case that they have signed him despite coming from the most serious injury of his career and his seniority, in addition, offering Hernández the best contract in history of the flock.
The return of Javier generated immediate changes within Chivas, since now the club has three center forwards that the team likes, 'chicharito', Macías and Marín, leaving less and less room for discards, such as the young Luis Puentes who, as we informed you in 90min, has been bought by Pachuca and now, the departure of Santiago Ormeño, one of the worst reinforcements in the history of Guadalajara, has also been closed.
Ormeño returns to Puebla this winter, the former Peru national team is on loan for one year with an additional purchase option. This transfer is an emergency move in Chivas, since it will even be the flock itself who covers almost one hundred percent of the forward's salary and in addition, they do not receive any type of compensation for the loan. The idea of the Verde Valle team is clear, that the player recovers market value by having minutes with the team and in this way being able to sell him in the summer.
