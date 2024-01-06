🚨CONFIRMED x @365scoresMX . Santiago Ormeño, new signing of Club Puebla.

🟢 There is total agreement between Directives for the transfer for 1 year with a purchase option.

🟢 Verbal agreement with Agent/Player.

🟢 He leaves without charge and with practically his salary covered by Chivas.… pic.twitter.com/DsuT8kIO0A

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 6, 2024