Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of “The Squid Game” is preparing his next movie “Killing old people club” (“The club to kill old men”) and promises that it will be even more controversial than “Squid game”, the South Korean Netflix series that gave him worldwide recognition.

After “Squid game” stole the spotlight at the 2022 SAG Awards thanks to the distinguished awards it won, its creator has revealed his next project.

During a MIPTV event, in the international television market in France, Dong-hyuk assured that he has already written a 25-page treatment and has anticipated that probably It will be “another controversial film”.

Hwang Dong-hyuk : “I am working on the second season. We will announce it soon, so you can sit and wait.” Photo: Variety.

‎”It will be more violent than ‘The Squid Game’” assured the Korean director, implying that his next film will surpass the Netflix series in terms of grotesqueness.

“Killing old people club” (“The club to kill old people”) will be based on a novel by Italian writer Umberto Eco.

At the moment, no further details about the film are known, but Hwang Dong-hyuk’s intention to improve himself in his next project is clear.

“The squid game”, second season

In 2021, after the great worldwide success of “The Squid Game”, Netflix renewed the production of the series for a second season.

Squid game is a series that questions Korean society. His plot caused activists to be inspired to go out and protest. Photo: Netflix

However, despite the confirmation of the streaming platform, there is still no news about the next chapters and the truth is that they could take much longer than fans expected.

“I don’t have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2. I get tired just thinking about it,” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed in an interview with Variety.

“Squid game” became the most watched and searched series of 2021. Photo: Netflix

“But if I did, I wouldn’t do it alone. I would consider using a writers room and I would like to have experienced directors, “added the filmmaker.