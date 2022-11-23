After two weeks of chaos and storms between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo, the club and the footballer have mutually agreed to terminate the Portuguese’s contract, who has preferred to set aside the 18 million euros pending collection and thus way to become a free agent for the winter market.
At the moment, the Portuguese is totally focused on the World Cup premiere in Portugal, however, his agent, Jorge Mendes, is working at a forced march to accommodate his client, so far without success. Clubs like Roma, Bayern Munich and in the most recent hours Real Madrid have ruled out giving the Portuguese a chance, who has a crazy offer on the table in the Middle East that he would already be evaluating.
The sheikhs who own Al Nasr have offered Cristiano Ronaldo a salary of 100 million euros for every year of contract with him playing in Arab football and according to Sport, the player is considering the offer very seriously.
However, Al Nasr does not want to settle for the arrival of the Lusitanian star and seeks to do what no one else could before, they want Cristiano Ronaldo to play together with Leo Messi and that is why the club would present the same offer to the Argentine star once their participation in Qatar 2022 ends. The 100 million euros offered, due to the fiscal situation of the United Arab Emirates, are net, that is, the players would not have fiscal problems, nor any type of reduction.
#club #unite #Cristiano #Ronaldo #Messi
Leave a Reply