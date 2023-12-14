It is practically a fact what has been confirmed for several weeks, the Santos Laguna attacking midfielder, Juan Brunettawill be the first reinforcement of the Tigres UANL for the Clausura 2024 tournament.
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Daniel Velasco, Juan Brunettafinally decided to definitively choose the San Nicolás de los Garza team with everything and that the Cruz Azul Football Club also wanted their services, so they will dress as a feline.
The player opted for this choice after an in-depth analysis with everyone around him where they determined that the best thing for the Argentine would be to reach the most successful Mexican club in recent years.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The main reason why the 26-year-old player opted for the Nuevo León team was the stability and seriousness that the royals have imposed on their project in the last 13 years, and as if that were not enough, everything they have won in In those years, they came from being champions last semester, once again in the final, a situation that is similar even in the women's team.
In this way, even with a great offer from the people of the capital, the footballer weighed the sporting ambition of the Auriazul team and the uncertainty that the La Noria team has experienced in recent years and clearly ends up winning the ' The volcano'.
The royal team has had its eyes on the player for months and although the Machine intervened trying to enter the bidding, the power in all aspects of the UANL ended up triumphing in its objectives of tying up the offensive sensation of Mexican soccer.
#club #Juan #Brunetta #reject #join #Tigres #UANL
Leave a Reply