The Uruguayan attacker of Club América, brian rodriguezarrived at the Mexico City team at the end of the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 tournament from LAFC of Major League Soccer, the South American player did not have time to fully adapt, but despite this he almost immediately established himself as another option for the team on the wings.
The coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz he began to consider it and put himself above jurgen damm and almost on par Roger MartinezHowever, so far it is still not a starter, although it is still taken into account.
Faced with this situation, there are those who want him on their team and this is the case of the fans of the Penarol of Uruguayan football, because they want their 22-year-old compatriot back where he trained as a professional.
Through his Twitter account, Rodriguez posted a message referring to his fiction to the Penarol that was commented by several South American users, who asked him to return to the Uruguayan club, especially now that he has the Copa Sudamericana at the door and that with Brian they could aspire to transcend in a better way.
However, it is worth mentioning that there is no indication, for now, that the player is going to leave the cream-blue team, especially since he has not even completed a year as an Águila. In addition, he has a valid contract until the summer of 2026.
Because, Leonardo Suarez He has taken the starting position on the right side after the absence due to injury to Alexander Zendejasthe position in which they placed Brian It was as a substitute for his compatriot Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez.
Although he has already scored goals, he still has not made a difference, something that is largely due to the fact that he enters the field when the game is practically won or when the rival has been superior, for which reason he has not been able to stand out at a transcendental moment.
