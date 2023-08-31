Andrea Illy new member of “The Club of Rome”

The businessman Andrew Illy became a partner of The Club of Romean international think tank at the forefront of promoting impactful initiatives and sustainable solutions to face global challenges and create a more equitable world, founded in 1968 by the Italian entrepreneur Aurelius Peccei. With a rich legacy spanning several decades, The Club of Rome brings together people passionate about tackling complex issues such as climate changethe scarcity of resourcesthe povertythe demographic growth and the social justice. A vibrant community of thought leaders, academics, policy makers and practitioners committed to generating innovative ideas and transformative strategies.

READ ALSO: Meloni, the signals from the “powers that be”. Trips from abroad after the extra tax

“I am honored to join a very high-profile international think tank whose vision I fully share. Fifty years after the publication of the Limits to Growth treaty, it is essential to recognize our trajectory with respect to the boundaries of the planet” – he declared Andrew Illy. “In forty years we will have double the consumption of today: we must act with a systemic approach before passing the point of no return. As an entrepreneur I have always tried to contribute to the well-being of people and the planet through social, environmental and economic sustainability and I am increasingly committed to the future. As co-chairman of the Regenerative Society FoundationI wish we could spark an unprecedented and coordinated effort by the whole of society to address the systemic crisis of unsustainability that threatens our future.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

