José Antonio Caraballo Ordoñez was eight years old when he saw for the first time Star Wars. From that moment, he knew what he wanted to be when he grew up: a robot builder. He began by creating his own droids with cans of detergent, papier-mâché half balls for heads, and a coat of paint. Years later he studied electronics and telecommunications and now, at 50 years old, he proudly says that he has already built two units of the mythical Star Wars robot R2-D2 and one of the R5-D4. But for him, creating these machines has meant much more than a vital goal. It has been, in his own words, “a therapy against depression” after suffering a stroke in 2006 that forced him to retire.

Caraballo is one of the members of the club R2-D2 Builders, made up of more than 5,000 people around the world who help each other to build replicas of the robots from the Star Wars universe. The club was born in the United States in 1999. “It was founded by Dave Everett, an Australian who was the first to get Lucasfilm production company to provide him with the original plans for the robots. Later, it spread to different places such as UK, France or Spain”, Says Alejandro Clavijo, training and development technician at Coca-Cola European Partners, who is 37 years old and is part of the club in Spain.

In this country, R2-D2 Builders is made up of 278 Star Wars fans. Their age ranges from 20 to 60 years old, they build their robots without expecting any retribution in return and they have very varied profiles: from robotics technicians to carpenters or security guards. Like Santiago Miguel Bernal, a 45-year-old welder, many members share his passion for science fiction and robots. Bernal assures that it is his own satisfaction that has led him to finish a droid mouse already start building R2-Q5, an imperial droid that appears on the Death Star space station. “I like this unit because I’ve always been very on the dark side,” he says.

Building a robot from scratch is not an easy task. The first step is to study what parts it has and get the plans of it. For Jesús María Llaneza Martin, 46-year-old aircraft maintenance technician at Air Europa, the most complicated thing is precisely “getting started”. But later, you just need “desire, patience and enter a club where they help you and advise you on the best method to build your robot.” He has already invested at least 3,000 euros in manufacturing C1-10P, a droid commonly known as Chopper taken from the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Today his robot moves his head and an arm, has lights and even speaks.

Sometimes getting the necessary parts can be a real odyssey. Federico Aguirre Santandreu, a 50-year-old industrial engineer, took more than five years to finish his R2-D2. He ordered some parts from manufacturers in countries like the United States or Germany and sometimes, after paying for them in advance, had to wait up to six months for them to be made and shipped to him. “I even had to make some of them myself by hand,” he recalls.

The money it takes to build a Star Wars robot spans a wide range. From the club they calculate that it can cost from 1,000 to 20,000 euros. Aguirre has invested between 15,000 and 18,000 euros to build R2-D2. “It is all aluminum. There are some that are made of wood, 3D printing or resins, but I wanted it to be like the original in the film, ”he says. Sometimes the built robots are remotely controlled and are identical to those in Star Wars. That is, they measure exactly the same and are 100% functional.

In fact, 16 club droids in Spain have Lucasfilm approval to be able to participate in movies or television commercials. Among them are an R2-D2 and a C-3PO built by Juan Antonio Lozano Ortiz, who is 49 years old and, in addition to working in a jewelry store, has been a collector of everything related to the Star Wars saga since he was a child. To build R2-D2 it has invested about 3,600 euros and for C3PO, about 2,000 euros. This last robot at the moment is static while R2-D2 can walk in all directions, moves its head 360 degrees, has lights, sings and emits all the original sounds of the movie.

Besides money, what these robots require the most is time. As much to mount them as to paint them and make them work. It took Lozano 12 months to finish C-3PO and 18 months for R2-D2. Both droids are now on display in his living room. Meanwhile, Antonio Rosales Martínez, a 30-year-old administrator, has been creating to BD-1. “It’s from a Star Wars video game and it’s basically binoculars with legs and recycled parts from others. props [modelos] of the saga. In the video game he runs, opens doors, jumps and helps the protagonist as if he were a small pet ”, he points out.

One day Rosales went out on the terrace to paint BD-1 while talking on the phone with wireless headphones. His neighbors spent months thinking that he liked to talk to robots until he met them and explained his hobbies. “Now they want one for themselves,” he says. Beyond design, one of the most complicated challenges is getting the robot to move, especially if you don’t have programming knowledge: “I ended up programming in a visual environment and trying endless times until I found the key. I highly recommend soaking up some basic Arduino knowledge before getting into these ‘eggplants’, which more than once I have found myself in a dead end with 20 knots of cables in my hands ”.

But if there is something good about belonging to the club, it is the help that Star Wars fans give each other in the website of R2-D2 Builders and a WhatsApp group. Raquel Pérez, 50 years old and resident of A Coruña, decided to build an R2-D2 “without knowing anything about technology”. “My project is not finished, but I can say that I have learned a lot about technology and 3D printing,” he says. To this day Pérez is the only woman who is part of this club in Spain: “I know many other girls in the world of robotics, electronics and new technologies. Although they are dedicated to other subjects, they could build a R2-D2 robot without problem ”.

For Pérez, building robots is “teamwork” and a hobby he does as a family with his 50-year-old partner Eduardo Santos. In 2015 Santos decided to create an R2-D2 with recycled materials because his son had a school technology fair. The creation was so successful that it is currently in a traveling exhibition throughout Europe, according to Santos. Later, they decided to create the same robot, “but already in accordance with the canon of the Star Wars movies.” They have also built other robots of the saga such as DO Y MSE-6.

As soon as these robots leave the house, they become the center of attention. “The day we took him out to the street to go to a shopping center, a car almost went off the road,” Clavijo recalls laughing, that he has built together with his father R4-P17, a white and red droid that accompanies the character Obi-Wan Kenobi on his mission to Kamino or Geonosis. What impressed Clavijo most that day was the reaction of the adults: “Some children touched him and others were scared. But I have seen Star Wars fan parents burst into tears. “

In addition, some of these robots have been the protagonists in comic shows, video game presentations, movie premieres, schools, day centers for the elderly and hospitals. For example, Pérez and Santos have visited more than 30 education centers to promote a vocation in robotics and technical careers. His R2-D2 has also paid visits to hospitalized children dressed as doctors and visits rooms.

These robots have also given their members a chance to meet some of their idols. Caraballo says that Kenny Baker, the person who was inside R2-D2 in some scenes, ended up signing the dome of his droid at the bottom. Along with his signature are many others such as that of actor Anthony Forrest; Darth Vader and Chewbacca stuntman Stephen Calcutt; or David Martel, the only Spanish actor in all the Star Wars films.

