The “Club House” application has become the main concern of social media pioneers, especially in the Arab region. The application, which relies mainly on voice chat, has practically withdrawn the rug from the two largest networks, Facebook and Twitter.

After examining what is happening in the “Clubhouse”, we are certain that – like all social networks – it can be a window for positive communication in light of the presence of purposeful rooms dealing with culture, history and science, but on the other hand there are dozens of other rooms that are not governed by a link or legal officer, Rodaha persists in filing accusations and perhaps spreading extremely dangerous rumors, especially in light of the Corona pandemic, which the world suffers from healthily and is economically bleeding because of it.

Through careful monitoring, we notice that “Clubhouse” subscribers behave with greater ambition, perhaps because they believe that – unlike other means of communication – they do not leave traces of their conversations being tracked, in light of their lack of recording.

There is no doubt that this is a conviction that requires a reconsideration in light of the penetration of the application one week after its administration announced that it had taken guarantees to protect users from piracy or espionage, as one hacker was able to steal the live broadcast and move it to another site, to reveal early on the existence of a security vulnerability that undermines what was raised from Claims about the Clubhouse’s technical durability. Regardless of this vulnerability, there are legitimate and realistic concerns about the inaccuracy of information raised during voice conversations in the rooms of the East-West gathering, without there being a party responsible for correcting these errors.

It must be clarified that there are laws and requirements governing publishing on platforms such as “Twitter” and “Facebook”, and censorship was tightened after the spread of the Corona virus to ensure accuracy and not to turn it into platforms for rumors in light of difficult and pandemic conditions that hit the world, but on the other hand you find “Club House subscribers” »They talk about everything comfortably, and express false opinions about sensitive matters about the Corona crisis and the vaccines that were produced to prevent it.

The informal nature of the app helped allow for the space to speak freely without the use of documented evidence or the consequences of spreading misinformation.

Western researchers and experts in several countries warned of the dangers of circulating rumors through the platform.

We summarize the risks in two directions: the first is for the user himself, who does not guarantee the preservation of the confidentiality of his data, and the second is for countries and peoples, in light of the absence of controls that control the conversations raised on this platform.

Here, the necessity of having legal blockers for a platform that may violate the privacy, morals and principles protected by the Federal Penal Code and the Law on Combating Information Technology Crimes and its amendments, is necessary, and this must be done as soon as possible.





