The long-awaited renovation of the Cartagonova video scoreboard is a little closer. Cartagena will face this demanded improvement in the stadium with part of the six million from the LaLiga CVC fund. The device will be more modern than the current one and will allow the club to add an extra benefit, because the sponsors will also be able to show themselves on the outside of the football field.

The current video scoreboard is several years old and gives less room to exploit it for advertising and make it attractive to the viewer. The exterior of this, in addition, has a rusty appearance and the letters of the Cartagonova municipal stadium begin to fade due to the passage of time and exposure to the sun. The new device, club sources confirmed to THE TRUTH, is already requested.

The idea is that it arrives within four to five weeks, according to those same sources, and can be put into operation in mid or late September if the delivery times go well and there are no delays in materials. Around those dates it would coincide with the visit of Alavés, one of the three clubs relegated from the First Division that this season will compete in the Second Division.

For now, Cartagonova begins the countdown to host the league premiere on Monday the 15th against Ponferradina, at 10:00 p.m. The Royalverd company takes care of the lawn daily for a month after completing the change from seed to summer. The City Council, as the owner of the stadium, addressed the cleaning of the seats before the Carabela de Plata trophy. After this appointment, 86 new seats were placed.

The Albinegro team has two days off this week. The players return to work tomorrow, Wednesday, at La Manga Club. The initial forecast is that on Friday and Sunday the sessions will be at the Cartagonova, the scene of the league debut.