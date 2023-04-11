Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 00:04





Real Murcia continues to seek the highest possible assistance in each game it plays at the Enrique Roca. And he needed wins for that too. After several draws in a row that took him out of the ‘playoff’, the granas were indebted to fans who had responded to the campaigns launched by the club to occupy all areas of the stadium. Finally, they were able to offer that victory to the stands. After the draws against Barça Atlètic and La Nucía, they beat Cornellà. And for 4-0. Now, after another win against Real Unión, Simón’s men will return home in optimal sporting condition to attract a large number of people. In this case, young people. That is the goal of the club.

Thus, those under 18 years of age will be able to collect a free ticket for Real Mucia-Atlético Baleares this Sunday at 12:00. They will be able to purchase these seats at the club’s physical stores and at the stadium ticket offices. In addition, during the week, in different parts of the city, and at the Burial of the Sardine, ‘flyers’ exchangeable for those tickets will be distributed. In turn, reduced prices are maintained for all Murcian fans with tickets at five euros for the different sectors of the stadium.

This time, and as already happened in the match against the culé subsidiary, the initiative will also be accompanied by a ‘fan zone’ prior to the clash with activities such as a chocolate bar, inflatables and various games and contests.

12,445, last attendance



It will be an opportunity for Real Murcia to continue adding matches among their best assists of the season. After achieving the First Federation record with 27,831 spectators, it brought together 15,769 fans against La Nucía and 12,445 in the last home game against Cornellà, also held on a Sunday morning. One last entry that on this day could improve with the help of the good progress of the team.