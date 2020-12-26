The effects shredders of the pandemic in the economic area do not stop. Its consequences take longer than expected and football clubs, in all categories, are feeling it virulently on their waterline. In the case of Athletic, due to the decrease in advertising revenue, the reduction of membership fees that they cannot go to San Mamés every fifteen days, the non-classification for Europe, the closing of the stores, the infrastructure works undertaken in Lezama that are still ongoing, and other variables, demands, once again, a readjustment of all Athletic budget items, like that caused by the first template, a major expense in the global account balance.

The staff and the current coaching staff were already lowered by 6% a few months ago and now they are negotiating a new belt adjustment of the rojiblancos players, who their emoluments will be reduced again by an amount that will be around 10%, at an intermediate point in the assessment of both parties, according to the meetings already established. A necessary gesture, but also applaudable in contracts signed in advance and in some cases of long duration. “We have asked for a little more time because as we have asked to close the budgets for 20-21. We needed to have the clearest possible photo of what repercussions it was going to have”, said the manager in charge of the economic area, Jon Ander de las Fuentes, who makes clear the sense of sensitivity of the staff, inclined to cement this agreement to reduce their earnings in benefit of the viability of the club, which asks them for a cable in an exceptional and unforeseen situation.

Open conversations, now paralyzed by the Christmas holidays, between both parties for a few weeks to reach a point of agreement. The level of understanding is fluid to seal the final agreement that will be announced shortly. “We will get a very valuable commitment from you, which shows that Athletic is a club, also in that sense, different,” said the treasurer of the Aitor Elizegi board a few days ago.