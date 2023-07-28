Aristophanes is an unparalleled comediographer in our days. Is it perhaps conceivable today an author who puts the President of the Government as the protagonist of four of his works, to ridicule him in all of them? Imagine, furthermore, that in another of his comedies he turned Juan Mayorga green, and that in his next piece the improbable author brought Javier Gomá on stage, surrounded him with careerists and blamed him for bad examples in real life. are twisting the arm to the exemplary behaviors that the philosopher from Bilbao tirelessly preaches in his writings.

The Athenian author turned Cleon, a demagogue in whose hands the fate of the Greek Republic was held for a few years, into the target of his sharpest comedies. Euripides, the most prestigious author among his contemporaries, was his target in The Frogs. Socrates, the fashionable thinker at the time, was used by Aristophanes to personify in him all the moral vices and new ideas that he detested: in the co-star of Clouds the unscrupulous sophist, the philosopher of nature and the ragged ascetic come together. But the true protagonist of this comedy, which on Wednesday premiered in Paco Mir’s version at the Mérida Classic Theater Festival, is Estrepsíades, a farmer who goes to the Pensadero (as the playwright calls Socrates’ school) to teach to argue with fallacies.

Clouds It turns out to be an extensive entrance of clowns (at times wordy, like those of the Tonetti Brothers in their Circus Atlas) in which all the characters are ridiculous, clumsy and laughable. None of them works well: the Gomanian exemplarity shines here due to its absence. On stage only bad examples and worse examples are offered. Mir situates the original action as a theater within the theater: the audience attends a rehearsal of Cloudsin this same Roman Theater of Mérida, but during the year of its inauguration.

‘Las nubes’ would be better served by a translation to date of all its terms, direct and determined

The prologue written by the former Tricicle is very funny in the words of Mariano Peña, Cristina Almazán and Moncho Sánchez-Diezma: it is pure stage theater, in which the actors speak to the public face to face and invite them to sing along some moments because, they say, there is no money to pay a professional choir, in an ironic allusion to the tightness of the budgets that are managed today in this type of productions; any director would love to have a large choir, which would be a wave on stage, as in not so distant times.

This is a difficult comedy (although it was Aristophanes’ favorite), because many of the allusions and puns that its protagonists make are untranslatable and because today the precise meaning of so many other jokes that they play escapes us. If this version reached them through the tunnel of time, the meaning of Mir’s allusions to Strepsils candies or to the current custom of twisting grammatical gender would also escape the public of the 5th century BC. His intervention in his text is discreet and respectful. TO Clouds It would suit you better if a transfer to today of all its terms, direct and determined, in the style of the one made by the Catalan company La Calòrica with The birds two seasons ago.

The singables are very funny, interpreted with music of the beautiful helen, by Offenbach: the first of them was given a sincere first round of applause by the audience. Pepe Viyuela masterfully faces the challenge of interpreting the archetype of the villager, whose son in fiction (played by Samuel Viyuela) is also in reality.

Clouds Text: Aristophanes. Address: Paco Mir. Merida Festival. Until July 30. Later, on tour in Spain: Niebla, Sagunto, Logroño, Almuñécar, Seville, Sant Cugat…

