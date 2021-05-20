A woman walks past a foreign exchange office in Moscow. YURI KADOBNOV / AFP via Getty Images

It is said that the forex market never sleeps. In it, more than 6.6 trillion dollars are exchanged per day, according to the latest data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) for 2019. It is a trading volume 30% higher than in 2016. The dollar continues to be the main protagonist of this great bazaar; Yen, pound and euro are also in the forefront and emerging currencies, led by the yuan, are gaining ground in exchanges year after year. Given that the value of the global currency market is estimated at approximately $ 2.409 trillion (about 17 times greater than world GDP, which in 2019 amounted to about $ 142 trillion) it is not surprising that the experts consulted also assure about it which is “vast” and “very difficult to predict.” Hence, they contextualize their opinions at the present time.

The most relevant and consensual of all of them is that the US dollar will fall in the medium term against the euro and some of the main currencies of emerging markets. For multiple reasons, but basically all related to the very high fiscal, current account and balance of payments deficits of the United States, which will have to be financed. Also to the simple fact that during the pandemic, the dollar has behaved to some extent as a safe haven currency, something no longer so necessary in times of global economic recovery (more or less quickly). Another factor that puts pressure on the dollar is the problem of inflation that has arisen in the main world economy. In April, prices rose to 4.2%, their highest level since 2008. The warming of the CPI has opened a great debate, still unfinished, about whether it is a healthy or unhealthy price increase, temporary or long-lasting.

If at the beginning of this week, the euro / dollar exchange rate was set at 1.22 US dollars per euro, according to the estimates of the experts consulted, the price could close the year between 1.23 and 1.25 or even exceed this level . It is not just a question of the weakness of the dollar, but also of the predictable strength of the euro, explains Olivia Álvarez, currency analyst at Monex Europe. For her, the dynamics of the common currency is bullish: “The monetary policy of the European Central Bank is far from hardening and the fiscal policy even further from being restrictive, as evidenced by the approval of important aid programs for economic recovery.” In this sense, and with regard to possible investments, it suggests maintaining or even expanding the volume of financial assets in euros. Álvarez acknowledges that assets denominated in dollars currently have attractive prices, so they should not be underestimated, although yes, “always with currency hedging,” he says.

Prudence

Luis Buceta, director of Investments in Spain at Creand Asset Management, does not share this last opinion, for whom the foreseeable weakness of the dollar in the medium term coupled with, in his opinion, the current overvaluation of North American assets, advises prudence, “reducing positions in the US market and thus also collecting the accumulated profits in recent months ”. Leonardo Fernández, director of the intermediate channel of Schroders, is convinced that Europe, more than the United States, will attract a significant volume of capital to European equity funds in the near future, which, in his opinion, will be the great beneficiaries in what which revaluation refers to in the coming months. In the opinion of Enrique Díaz-Álvarez, Ebury’s risk director and head of analysis, it is about overweighting Europe against the United States, much more so if the base currency (for a Spanish investor) is the euro.

The Chinese currency, the yuan, despite being included in the exchange of currencies of emerging countries, has long since ceased to be such, according to Díaz-Álvarez. “It can almost be considered a reserve currency, with an increasingly important role as exchange currency,” he explains. In Ebury they are optimistic that the appreciation of the yuan against the dollar will continue throughout 2021, which would take the crossing from the 6.35 yuan per dollar level in the second quarter of the year to 6.25 when the end of the year. exercise. This appreciation, according to Ebury, could last until 2022.

At Schroders, Leonardo Fernández shares the idea that the Chinese currency should strengthen in the near future, not only because of its level of economic recovery or because of the possibility that the monetary authorities will be more flexible when it comes to “limiting” the value of their currency but also because, in his opinion, the fact that the bonds of that country should be included in the global fixed income baskets will increase the demand for this currency. Both experts agree that, despite these upward prospects, taking asset positions in this currency means increasing risks, so they recommend doing so in funds with exchange rate hedges.

For the pound sterling, the forecasts are not so optimistic in the medium term. It is true that the economic recovery in the UK may be faster than in Europe and that the problem of Scottish independence has subsided for the time being. However, as Luis Buceta, from Creand Asset Management sums up, the current balance of payments and fiscal deficit situation in London is similar to that in Washington, which “ventures a certain penalty in the medium term for the British currency.” However, this expert adds that “the United Kingdom is one of the cheapest stock markets and, therefore, with good investment opportunities.”