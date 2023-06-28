Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) does not expect cloud gaming to be a significant part of its business. At least not before 2025 at the latest. This was stated by the president of PlayStation Jim Ryan, who spoke as part of the ongoing legal battle of Microsoft with the Federal Trade Commission of the United States, which seeks to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by the manufacturer of Xbox for $69 billion dollars.

In April, the Competition and Markets Authority from the UK said it was preventing the deal due to concerns that it would “disrupt the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers in the coming years.” years”.

Since then, Microsoft has signed several distribution agreements with cloud gaming providers to allay regulatory concerns about the proposed acquisition.

During a pre-recorded video statement released in court Tuesday, Jim Ryan of PlayStation when would the cloud become a commercial success or a significant part of your business.

“Obviously it depends on how you define ‘significant’, but I will say that cloud technology will become a significant component of how gamers access games between 2025 and 2035,” he said.

After some additional questions, Ryan said it was impossible to be more specific, but added:

“We are making significant investments in the cloud in anticipation of it becoming a very significant way that gamers access game content.”

Sony announced this month that it is testing cloud streaming for games of PS5a feature that will be offered to subscribers of Playstation Plus Premium when it launches.

The members Premiumwhich amounted to eight million (17% of the total subscribers of PS Plus) until March 2023, you can now stream games from older consoles from PlayStation through the cloud. Ryan said in May:

“We see mobile gaming as an increasingly important trend, and the cloud will be instrumental in enabling us, or anyone else, to take advantage of that trend. “We have some pretty exciting and pretty aggressive plans to accelerate our initiatives in the cloud space, which will roll out over the next few months.”

Most recently, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said there are still technical issues with cloud-based gaming, calling the technology “very complicated” but a challenge they want to take on.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Let Microsoft buy Activision already, I want to see what happens. Capable that finally dies call of duty for all.