Fernando Carrillo and twin brothers Guillermo and Álvaro Ferre are 22 years old, but they started their business adventure at 16 after taking a drawing class. They were asked to design a piece of clothing and that was their inspiration. “We wanted to create something new, different, and we achieved it,” says Carrillo. A starting point that helped them sell personalized sweatshirts at parties and clubs. Light They earned their first 1,000 euros, which they reinvested in producing more sweatshirts in a small workshop in the centre of Madrid. They stored them in their garage at home, sold them through a “very basic” website, they say, and on Instagram under the brand You Choose —you choose, in the Spanish translation, which eventually became its Yuxus brand—and they delivered them by hand. After two years, sales took off, the garage became too small and they had to look for a larger factory and a delivery company. Since then, Yuxus clothing has been produced in Portugal, a country where manufacturing costs are expensive, they say, but where they found alternatives and not in Spain.

From the beginning until now, their concept of unisex clothing has not changed and their challenge is to create a community that identifies with their garments. “Unlike large multinationals, which have nothing attached to them, Yuxus emerges as a feeling that unites,” explains Carrillo. In fact, their entire strategy is centered around the brand and for this reason they have decided not to show themselves publicly. “Sometimes the figures of the founders influence for better or worse on that product. For us the focus is Yuxus. We don’t want to be famous,” says one of the Ferre brothers on behalf of the founding trio.

Physical sale

After more than five years focused on online sales, in 2023 they landed in the physical store with the help of WOW Concept, where they have a space in the center of Gran Vía, in Madrid, and Newcop, a specialist in limited edition sneakers and clothing, which displays Yuxus products in its stores in Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Paris. A first step that in September of last year led them to open their first store on Madrid’s Fuencarral street. “We invested a lot in quality and in developing a good product that we wanted people to be able to touch. In addition, the best way to create a community is through a physical store in which to improve the customer experience,” Carrillo emphasizes.

From here on, their expansion has not stopped and they already have a space in El Corte Inglés in Castellana in Madrid, another in Zaragoza and soon in Valencia. They will also arrive in Seville after the summer, but with their own store.

With a workforce of 22 employees, its turnover in 2023 was three million euros. Between 20% and 25% comes through the physical store and the rest from the channel on-line. Their sales are mainly urban, with cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Seville in the top positions. In 2024 they hope to earn 11 million, with the boost from physical stores, after the precedent of the good performance of the Madrid-based company that since its opening has invoiced more than one million euros. They are not considering carrying out financing rounds, because, as they say, it is like selling the company and they do not want to lose control.

They are now immersed in projects such as expanding the range of products to accommodate a wider variety of consumers – currently focused on girls and boys between 16 and 30 years old – with items such as coats, footwear and accessories. They are also opening new stores, more spaces within the El Corte Inglés geography and strengthening sales outside Spain, especially in the United Kingdom and the United States, to reach 25% of total revenues.

