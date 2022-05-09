The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to administratively close the two facilities “Pak Restaurant” in Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region, which have commercial license No. CN-1310623, and “Al-Thana Restaurant” in Al Ain, which holds commercial license No. CN-1111776, for violating Law No. ( 2) for the year 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued thereunder, as well as for its danger to public health.

The authority explained that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision against “Pak Restaurant” came as a result of the establishment’s failure to implement food safety requirements, and the failure to implement effective programs to combat pests, insects and rodents, in addition to monitoring the use of inappropriate and unclassified equipment or tools for food use.

As for the administrative closure decision against the “Al-Thana Restaurant”, it came due to the repeated commission of high-risk violations that affect food safety, including the detection of small insects next to the vegetable area in the kitchen, and the monitoring of foodstuffs without an expiration date.

The organization stated that despite the successive inspections of the two facilities, the inspectors’ comments related to health and food safety requirements were not responded to, as the inspectors issued three violations and alerted the administrative closure of the “Pak Restaurant”, and 3 violations against the “Praise Restaurant”, but they did not You correct their situations and complete the notes received against them.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violation conditions are corrected and the two facilities meet all the necessary requirements to ensure the health and safety of food.

She stated that the administrative closure decisions and the detection of the observed abuses come within the framework of the inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and emphasizing the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments comply with food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments of different nature and food products are subject to periodic inspection by the authority’s inspectors to ensure that Comply with food safety requirements.

The authority called on the public to communicate with it, and to report any violations that are monitored in any food establishment or when they suspect the contents of the food item by calling the toll-free number of the Abu Dhabi government 800555 so that the authority’s inspectors can take the necessary action to reach safe and sound food for all members of society in Abu Dhabi.



