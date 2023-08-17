Since we entered the totally digital era in the world of video game consoles there has always been a constant, that is the imminent closure of stores that have distributed millions of download copies. That is mostly known on Nintendo devices, but now those who have enjoyed years of Xbox 360 You will see how this site will end its operation soon.

This is what is mentioned on the official page of Xbox:

– On July 29, 2024, Xbox will stop supporting the ability to purchase new games, DLC, and other entertainment content from the Xbox 360 Store on console and Xbox 360 Marketplace (marketplace.xbox.com) – In connection with this change, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will no longer work on Xbox 360, which means that TV and movie content will no longer be viewable on your Xbox 360 after July 29.

Something that Microsoft seeks to clarify, is that users can still continue downloading the games they have previously purchased, so it does not matter if they do not have them stored on the hard drive, in addition to that they can continue playing them normally. In the same way, the online functionalities of each one will remain intact, so the user will be able to continue playing with friends without problem.

This leads us to the fact that players can buy what they think is necessary before this definitive closure takes place, with this it would be almost 20 years since the store opened when the console went on sale in November 2005.

Via: Xbox

editor’s note: It is very sad whenever this type of news is given, since users had pending games to buy and now they will not be able to acquire them calmly. So, it’s time to buy everything you need before the ship sinks.