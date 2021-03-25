The Suez Canal Authority announced this thursday the suspension of navigation through the strategic sea route that connects the Red Sea with the Mediterranean until the container ship is refloated Ever Given, aground since Tuesday at its southern end. In the absence of progress in the operation to tow the ship, one of the largest in the world, the sector is preparing for a prolonged shutdown, which could last weeks. This lockdown threatens to weigh down global trade supply chains. Two of the largest container shipping companies in the world, the Danish Moller-Maersk and the German Hapag-Lloyd, are studying diverting their ships through the African route to avoid the bottleneck.

The world’s supply chains had already been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. Now, the blockade of the Suez Canal, one of the main arteries of world shipping, is a new blow to global trade. The announcement of the suspension came shortly after the operation was resumed to unload the mega-ship, which with its 400 meters in length keeps traffic blocked in both directions. Until now, all attempts to float the Ever given they have failed.

Daily maritime traffic through the Suez Canal is worth about $ 9.6 billion (€ 8.15 billion), according to a first estimate by Lloyd’s List Intelligence. According to this company specialized in information on maritime trade, traffic to the west has a value of 5.1 billion dollars a day, while traffic in the opposite direction moves around 4.5 billion dollars. The company also estimates that containerized goods represent around 26% of the traffic through the canal, so it already anticipates that the delays will have a “significant” value.

The ship ‘Ever Given’, this Thursday aground in the Suez Canal. – / AFP

As giants like Moller-Maersk are starting to make, the rest of the shipping companies will have to decide if they trust the Ever given is either going to be quickly run off the ground or divert and take the alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope, says Lars Jensen, CEO of a container shipping industry consultancy. According to Jensen, the latter possibility takes about a week longer than the Suez route. The longer the canal remains closed, the greater the queue of ships waiting to cross it, creating additional delays even when traffic resumes. A deviation from the route would also have financial implications for Egypt, as infrastructure represents one of its main sources of foreign currency inflow.

“Like a huge beached whale”

It is not yet clear how much longer it will take to dislodge the ship, but the head of a company specialized in salvage that has joined the operation considered the possibility that “it could take weeks” in an interview with a television network Dutch. “It is like a huge beached whale. It is a huge weight ”, illustrated Peter Berdowski, CEO of the Boskalis company, who does not rule out either that it is necessary to remove containers from the ship.

Ship traffic increases as the hours go by. As of Thursday morning, 70 vessels were stopped in the southern part of the canal and another 86 more to the north, waiting to resume circulation, according to Leth Agencies, a service provider for the global maritime industry. Of the latter, 34 are anchored in a large lake in the middle of the channel. Lloyd’s List Intelligence raises the total number to 200 ships.

In the area of Ever given There are at least seven tugs pushing the ship from both sides to try to get it afloat, live maps from maritime traffic trackers show. In addition, at least two dredgers are working to remove sand and mud from the part of the canal wall against which the ship has run aground, according to Leth Agencies, although so far they have not been able to move it, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Authority. from the canal to EL PAÍS.

Among the ships in the queue are at least 10 tankers carrying some 13 million barrels of crude from the Middle East, according to the energy intelligence company Vortexa. In addition, the company has located nine other vessels carrying light petroleum products and biodiesel near the southern city of Suez.

Companies and industry experts point out that if the Egyptian authorities manage to unblock the ship and resume circulation quickly, something that seems less and less likely, a major disruption in the supply chain could be avoided. But they already contemplate more adverse scenarios.

The company that owns the ship, the Japanese Shoei Kisen Kaisha, specialized in the leasing of ships, has apologized this Thursday it’s a statement for the “great concern” that it has caused to the ships that had planned to cross the channel and to all the parties involved. The company has also assured that they are cooperating in the operation to refloat the ship, but have admitted that the situation is “extremely difficult.”