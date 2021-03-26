The blockade of the Suez Canal, one of the main commercial arteries worldwide, prevents the daily transit of goods valued at around 8,231 million euros, which is equivalent to about 343 million euros an hour, according to estimates by the signed Lloyd’s List. The Ever Given freighter, chartered by the Taiwanese company Evergreen Line and one of the largest container shipping vessels in the world, measuring 400 meters in length and 59 meters in beam, transported 224,000 tons of cargo on its way from China to the Dutch port from Rotterdam when last Tuesday it heeled and was stranded in the canal as a result of poor visibility and wind conditions in the area

Specifically, the daily transit of goods through this seaway is estimated at about 4,326 million euros in the west direction and 3,905 million euros to the east. Leth Agencies, one of the main agents working in the Suez Canal, a total of 156 vessels have so far been affected by the interruption of the traffic in the canal.

According to the agent, a total of 38 vessels were waiting this Wednesday in Great Bitter Lake (halfway through the infrastructure), while 48 were waiting for transit in the Port Said area (north) and another 70 in Suez (south).

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has estimated that between 15,000 and 20,000 cubic meters of sand will have to be dredged in the area where the Ever Given freighter has been stranded in order to release it and restore traffic on this road. . The president of the SCA, Osama Rabie, has detailed that this amount of sand must be removed from the area to achieve a depth of between twelve and 16 meters that allows the floating of the ship, which was stranded on Tuesday, according to a published statement. by the agency through its website.

He also indicated that the work in the area continues in cooperation with the Dutch rescue company Smit Salvage, while Rabie has emphasized that the efforts “are carried out according to the highest maritime safety standards” and “taking into account various factors, including the nature of the terrain, the presence of clay and the safety distance between the freighter and the dredge. ‘

For its part, the Egyptian Government has highlighted that two dredgers and four excavators are participating in the efforts to remove the sand in the area to try to free the freighter, 400 meters long and 59 meters wide, which is carrying 224,000 tons. of merchandise, as reported by the newspaper ‘Al Ahram’.

The SCA has also expressed its “appreciation” for the offer of assistance made by the United States to assist in efforts to unblock Ever Given, while expressing its willingness to “cooperate” with Washington on “this good initiative.” The agency has stated that Washington’s offer “emphasizes the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries,” while it has shown its “gratitude” to the rest of the countries that have sent offers of aid. In this sense, the agency has withdrawn in its statement that “the SCA has the will to guarantee the regularity of the global navigation movement in the canal as soon as possible.”

The SCA indicated on Wednesday that eight vessels were also participating in the works, the largest of which is the Baraka 1, with a towing power of 160 tons. Rabie stressed that the objective is to ensure that maritime traffic does not suffer consequences, given that twelve percent of world trade crosses this route on a daily basis.

For its part, the Japanese company Shoei Kisen Kaisha, owner of ‘Ever Given’, on Thursday presented its apologies for the disruption of world trade due to the incident and stressed that unlocking the ship is being “extremely difficult”, according to the chain British television station BBC.