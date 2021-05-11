The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to administratively close the “Panda Baw Baw” restaurant facility in Abu Dhabi, which holds the commercial license number (CN-2843516).

The closure came due to its violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant to it, as well as because of its danger to public health.





