The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued an administrative closure decision against the “Pirat Manila Restaurant LLC” facility in Abu Dhabi, for violating Law No. 2 of 2008 regarding food in the emirate and the legislation issued according to it, and for its danger to public health. The authority explained that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of trading and selling non-halal food in the facility without obtaining the necessary permits, and storing and preparing it with the equipment and tools used to prepare halal food, without separating it from other foods.

The authority affirmed that “the administrative closure order will continue to continue its reasons, as the facility can be allowed to practice the activity again after correcting its conditions, and fulfilling the requirements necessary to carry out the activity.”

The facility must also replace equipment and clean and sterilize the entire facility before reopening to the public.

The authority indicated that the administrative closure decisions and the detection of observed violations come within the framework of the inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirming the oversight role to ensure that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments, regardless of their nature and food products, are subject to periodic inspection by inspectors. The authority to ensure its compliance with food safety requirements.