Law enforcement agencies in many countries of the world have carried out a joint operation involving 17 countries to shut down one of the largest online piracy business platforms in the world.

The US Department of Justice said in a statement that since March 2018, the “Genesis Market” platform has been displaying the private data and digital identities of people whose computers have been infected with spyware or whose accounts have been hacked and stolen.

Europol said the operation was led by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Dutch National Police in coordination with Europol, and included a simultaneous raid against users of the platform yesterday, resulting in the arrest of 119 people and searches of 208 premises.

Dubbed “Operation Cookie Monster,” the operation also resulted in the confiscation of 11 domain names used to support the platform’s infrastructure.

At the time of the operation, the platform was offering for sale the identities of more than two million people worldwide.

US Attorney General Marek B. Garland called the operation unprecedented to bring down a large criminal niche that allows cybercriminals to harm individuals, businesses and governments. “Our takeover of Genesis Market will be a warning to all cybercriminals who run or use these places: The Department of Justice and its international partners will stop your illegal activities, find you, and bring you to justice,” he added.